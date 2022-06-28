ConvergeOne Awarded Avaya Partner of the Year for Exceptional Collaboration, Customer Centricity and Growth

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital modernization solutions, today announced that it has once again been awarded Avaya Partner of the Year across three areas:

Overall U.S. Partner of the Year for Total Revenue

Avaya OneCloud Public Cloud Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Partner of the Year

ConvergeOne was recognized for its exceptional collaboration, customer-centric approach, and dedication to accelerating growth. Through proven, progressive, and purposeful solutions, ConvergeOne helps its customers modernize and reinvent IT and enable their businesses to adapt at pace in a rapidly changing world. ConvergeOne's commitment to its customers' success is reaffirmed by its 2021 Net Promoter Score of 80, a score that is nearly double the industry average (as reported by ClearlyRated) and places ConvergeOne in NPS's World Class category for the fourth consecutive year.

"ConvergeOne is proud to once again be recognized as an Avaya Partner of the Year, as it confirms the continued strength and growth of our partnership," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "These awards demonstrate our commitment to combining the latest ConvergeOne and Avaya innovation to create progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. With our unparalleled experience and intellectual property, including C1Conversations and the ConvergeOne Cloud Experience, ConvergeOne helps customers modernize their environments with Avaya's leading technologies."

As one of Avaya's largest global partners, over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cyber security solutions to achieve business outcomes. A 15-time Avaya Partner of the Year, ConvergeOne has proven expertise in delivering and enhancing Avaya solutions. Recently, ConvergeOne was awarded first place in the TADHack Mini-Orlando, a communications technology hackathon with the theme of "Succeeding in a Hybrid World" that took place during the Avaya ENGAGE user conference. The winning hack, titled "Meeting Minion," was developed by ConvergeOne's Kevin Kramer (Lead Solution Architect), Brent Bailey (Lead, Emerging Technologies), and David Matthiesen (Director, Presales/Sales Ops). The Minion uses Avaya OneCloud CPaaS to dial into the meeting bridge and ConvergeOne's proprietary C1Conversations, utilizing Google Dialogflow, to transcribe the meeting in real-time.

"ConvergeOne has delivered impressive results and continually demonstrates extraordinary commitment to our customers," said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President of North America Channel and Alliance Sales, Avaya. "Together, we are dedicated to creating innovative and robust solutions to serve the needs of our collective customers."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cyber security solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Genesys, IBM, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design, and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Gabrielle Lukianchuk, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.781.0937

glukianchuk@convergeone.com

