Come Clean for Earth During the Great American Campout

RESTON, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire Americans to camp green and come clean for Earth, the National Wildlife Federation is partnering with Johnson Outdoors to launch this year's Great American Campout. The Great American Campout encourages people to get outdoors and connect with nature in a meaningful, responsible way. The goal is to leave no waste, no trace and pick up litter to conserve the environment so future generations can enjoy the outdoors for years to come.

Picking up litter at campsites, on the trails and in surrounding areas is an easy way to camp responsibly. By taking the Clean Earth Challenge, participants become part of a wide-scale effort to clean up the planet! The Challenge calls on tens of millions of individuals, families, students, teachers, environmentalists, and leaders to get outdoors and take simple conservation actions to help improve the health of the planet by collecting 1 million pieces of trash.

"Whether stargazing from one of our iconic national parks or roasting s'mores over a fire in your backyard, the Great American Campout is the perfect way to spend quality time safely with family and friends, while learning about nature and wildlife," said Frank Keating, associate vice president of consumer marketing at the National Wildlife Federation. "The pandemic has shown how meaningful it can be to unplug and spend uninterrupted quality time outdoors with family, especially during these challenging times. Through our partnership with Johnson Outdoors, we are empowering Americans to act as responsible stewards of the environment while creating lasting connections with nature."

Thousands of campers nationwide are taking the pledge to enjoy nature and protect wildlife during the National Wildlife Federation's 18th annual Great American Campout™, which will run from June to October. The Great American Campout is a celebration of camping as a way to connect with nature and highlight that camping can take place during any season and in almost any location. And by leaving no waste or no trace, participants help improve the health of the environment so future generations can enjoy the outdoors for years to come.

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

About Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. For more information, visit: www.johnsonoutdoors.com

