Starboard Hotels Shines Bright with Infor

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Starboard Hotels, one of the UK's leading independent hotel operators, owners, and developers of franchised and own brand hotels, has successfully extended its use of Infor EzRMS, incorporating in-depth competitor information analysis to help deliver an intelligent, responsive revenue management system across nine hotels in the group.

Starboard has opted to take advantage of the full functionality of Infor EzRMS, with new capabilities enabling the business to obtain an automated, comprehensive insight into competitive pricing throughout all online channels. Starboard's revenue team can now track online distribution channels consistently and systematically, checking positioning against regional competing offers to be able to match these, whilst taking into account changing demand and factoring in events as soon as they are announced.

This extra functionality will build on the excellent work of the team, increasing revenue throughout the hotels and improving competitiveness by enabling a data-based, total revenue management approach. The solution features deep-learning algorithms that dynamically recognise patterns to ensure optimal and accurate business forecasts, pricing and selling strategies.

"The new capabilities we now have at our disposal will underpin a truly responsive revenue management system," said Darren Schembri, Starboard Hotels head of revenue and sales. "The reporting functionality of EzRMS has always been great, with the forecasting capability, in particular, most beneficial to the business. The ability to undertake comprehensive market and competitor analysis really will take our forecasting and revenue management to the next level, giving us a better understanding of what the market is doing to enable us to fulfil our revenue potential across our hotels."

"The application is already providing centralised revenue management that delivers an intelligent, dynamic and consistent view of optimal potential revenue for nine of our hotels. The granularity of information that the system delivers is crucial in our industry, allowing us to make rapid, robust pricing decisions. We're already seeing the benefit of the new functionality, and are looking forward to even deeper levels of pricing insight over the coming months," Schembri said.

"The hotel industry knows that it must move to a data-based approach to decision-making across all areas of the business, with every decision grounded in granular, timely insight," said Stan van Roij, Infor international VP for hospitality. "As Starboard Hotels has recognised, Infor's solutions for the hospitality industry deliver a clear, comprehensive and forward-looking picture of the business, underpinning crucial revenue optimisation to keep businesses one step ahead of the competition in an ever-evolving marketplace."

Starboard Hotels is an award-winning owner and operator of franchised hotels under the world's leading brands, including Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express as part of IHG, Hampton by Hilton, Days Inn by Wyndham, Best Western, ibis and ibis Styles as part of Accorhotels, and two properties in the independent hotel sector – Windermere Manor and The Cliffden Hotel.

Founded in 2006, Starboard Hotels quickly established a proven track record as comprehensive hotel operators with the operational focus being on exceptional customer service and guest experience whilst optimising asset performance.

Passionate about the hospitality industry and combining expert knowledge of the hotel sector and real estate development, Starboard Hotels boast a variety of skills and expertise with the primary objective of consistently delivering top results.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000+ organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

