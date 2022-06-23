MGI Wins Company Innovation of the Year at 2022 Globee® Awards for Advanced COVID-19 Response Efforts

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI, a company committed to being a world-leading life science innovator, has been awarded a Silver Globee® in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards® for its innovative COVID-19 pandemic control and response efforts worldwide.

Since the rise of COVID-19, MGI has taken an active part in the prevention and control of the pandemic in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including South Africa, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and Australia.

From facilitating large-scale nucleic acid testing for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus through providing MGI automation systems, to virus genome sequencing to inform the tracing and understanding of the epidemiology and virology of each variant, MGI's DNBSEQ™ sequencers*, automation systems, and proprietary ATOPlex technology have been continuously put to work to combat the virus and keep communities safe.

"MGI is honored to be recognized for our innovative technology* and inclusive approach towards tackling the pandemic by the Globee® Awards," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI, "Through advanced genetic science and technology*, we are proud to support on the frontline of this important battle against COVID-19 and empower various countries and regions by supporting their genomic sequencing initiatives, enhancing their large-scale testing capability, and informing their pandemic response efforts."

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring global achievements in every major industry, with over 100 experts from around the world participating in the judging process. Fellow winners include IBM, KPMG, and Honeywell who have also been acknowledged for their business excellence and cutting-edge innovation.

Amidst the ongoing fight against COVID-19, MGI is committed to playing a key role in the detection, monitoring, surveillance, and tracing of COVID-19 and its variants to safeguard communities across the globe. It will continue to work relentlessly towards improving the efficiency, flexibility, and mobility of its core tools and technology* to meet ever-growing testing demands and to reach more people in need.

