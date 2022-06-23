Equity Trust Company Streamlines Precious Metals Investing with Groundbreaking MetalsConnect Platform

CLEVELAND, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Trust Company (Equity Trust), a leading, technology-enabled financial services company providing alternative asset custody in retirement and non-retirement accounts, announced the launch of MetalsConnect, a state-of-the-art, turnkey solution that makes it easy for precious metals dealers to connect their clients with this increasingly sought-after asset class.

The launch of MetalsConnect underscores Equity Trust's commitment to a simplified precious metals investing experience. The groundbreaking platform automates operational tasks and eliminates tedious back-office work. With one stop, dealers can electronically connect with industry-leading IRA custodian Equity Trust, as well as wholesalers and storage providers, enabling their clients to invest in precious metals in a retirement or non-retirement account.

"MetalsConnect allows for a streamlined and simplified precious metals investing experience," said Jessica Hunley, Director, Digital Products at Equity Trust. "The platform provides dealers a centralized place to manage the entire lifecycle of the client from account open and funding, to purchasing, liquidating, and storage of metals. It also provides their clients an easy-to-use site to self-service and monitor all of their accounts in one place."

Equity Trust has fostered trusted relationships with metals dealers and intermediaries over the last 10 years, carefully listening to their challenges and needs. MetalsConnect is a culmination of that insight, combined with ground-breaking technology, that will allow dealers to take their business to the next level in an ever-changing landscape. The feature-rich platform is an essential tool for their business and client management, providing a variety of service model options, depository integrations, and information management tools.

Precious metals dealers have already begun to integrate with MetalsConnect to take their service, customization, user experience, and overall efficiency to the next level.

To learn more about how MetalsConnect can enhance your business, contact Kurt DeVries, National Business Development Manager-Commodities (k.devries@equityinstitutional.com, 216‑538‑6690).

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. The Equity Trust family of companies, which includes Equity Institutional, offers custodial services for alternative investments and back-office solutions for Registered Investment Advisors, brokerage services, directed trustee services and more. Equity Trust Company is the trusted custodian of over $34 billion in assets on behalf of more than 213,000 clients as of August 31, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.trustetc.com/institutional.

Equity Trust Company is a directed custodian and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Any information communicated by Equity Trust Company is for educational purposes only, and should not be construed as tax, legal or investment advice. Whenever making an investment decision, please consult with your tax attorney or financial professional.

