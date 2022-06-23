DE&I Influencers Partner on LGBTQ+ Scholarship

SAN FRANCISCO and MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glider AI and Omni Inclusive launch a college scholarship fund titled: Glider AI-Omni Inclusive Allies of LGBTQ+ (GOAL+) Scholarship to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, etc. (LGBTQ+) students pursuing career opportunities in tech and non-tech roles.

Though general attitudes towards the LQBTQ+ community have improved, the Center for American Progress (CAP) found that 1 in 3 LGBTQ+ Americans still faced discrimination at work or in their personal lives. As a result, many LGBTQ+ Americans experience negative consequences in their financial, mental, and physical well-being. In fact, the Trevor Project found that 45% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year.

Wen Stenger, CEO and Co-Founder of Omni Inclusive said, "As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, my goal is to leave this world better than I found it and to pave the way so our youth can thrive beyond the stigma my generation has experienced." They add, "LGBTQ+ youth are often met with financial challenges due to a lack of family support and go on to face employment discrimination. Higher education and employment with belonging should not be a barrier based on who you are or who you love."

The GOAL+ Scholarship provides financial assistance to LGBTQ+ students with demonstrable financial need and a GPA of at least 3.0 while in the second year of college study. The initial scholarship fund will total $12,000 US with support from EOR platform myBasePay and divided in four equal amounts of $3,000 per award. Students can apply for the scholarship by submitting applications on the Bold.org website, here .

"myBasePay is honored to have the opportunity positively impact the lives of hopeful LGBTQI+ Students by contributing to the GOAL+ Scholarship. Our company's mission is to create a workplace at myBasePay that is a safe space for all and that begins in recognizing that there is an inherent and unfortunate disadvantage for this community. myBasePay aims to improve LGBTQI+ individuals' lives through the culture we establish in our diverse and inclusive workforce"

As the program matures, the hope is to involve customers from both companies to offer support through internship programs, mentorship, job interviews, and additional financial assistance.

Satish Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of Glider AI, shares, "This is in line with our mission of making hiring fair and opportunity accessible, regardless of their background." He adds, "Diversity is a cornerstone of Glider's company culture and product. I am humbled to partner with Wen and Angela in driving equality."

