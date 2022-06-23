Bedsure Provides Basic Bedding Solutions to Make College Dorms Cozy Like Home.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 18 million cozy customers served to date, announces its plan to provide essential bedding solutions to make college dorms cozy like home. The move adds college dorm-appropriate Twin XL size to its product lineup with additional unprecedented discounts to help current and incoming college dorm residents prepare for a cozier and more comfortable life chapter.

Every summer, nearly two million students enter college as a freshman. Many of them are moving into a new dorm as their first step to moving out as adults, making the summer season a busy time to shop for ideal dorm supplies, such as a comfortable and cozy bedding set.

Since its founding in 2016, Bedsure has been providing customers with comfortable and cozy home textile products with great value. In an effort to help incoming and returning students find coziness even in the most uncomfortable dorms, Bedsure has added the college dorm-friendly Twin XL size to its lineup, making its coziness-providing products suitable for a college setting.

In addition to the Twin XL size in its lineup, discounts are also applied to Bedsure's Back-to-School products. Some of the Bedsure products now made available in Twin XL include the following.

An empty college dorm bed often includes a stiff bare mattress with nothing more. With high resilience, the multilayered Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Mattress Topper brings a home-like comfort to challenging college life.

The less-than-comfortable quality of dorm mattresses presents a severe issue for college dorm residents. The stiff mattresses found in a dorm are less likely designed with ergonomics, creating body aches and sour muscles, especially for athletic individuals. Uncomfortable sleeping spaces can also increase the risk of insomnia, anxiety, and other mental issues.

The Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Mattress Topper is one of Bedsure's solutions to provide students with home-like coziness.

The Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Mattress Topper comes with a breathable lyocell-and-polyester top cover and an air-mesh bottom that allows more airflow for extra breathability, making hot and humid summer nights more tolerable. In addition, the infused bamboo and charcoal particles can wick away excess moisture and absorb unpleasant scents, making this mattress topper an absolute must-have for college dorm life.

Sandwiched in the middle is the high resilience foam that provides extra soft cushioning to the stiff dorm mattresses, which is the fundamental feature of this mattress topper that gives dorm residents the cozy nights of sleep they need to stay productive.

The high resilience foam provides sleepers with whole-body and even support that adapts to the body curve of the sleepers in various sleep positions. In addition, the 260 GSM quilted pillowtop on the supportive resilience foam also adds an extra softness that is super breathable and plushy.

As a part of the Bedsure's Back-to-School sales promotion, the Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Mattress Topper is available in dorm-friendly Twin XL size and other sizes from Twin to California King. The retail price for the Twin XL option is $149.99 before deals.

According to market research conducted by Bedsure, a waterproof mattress protector is one of the most requested items by the parents of college students. Younger dorm occupants are often found eating and drinking in bed, partying in the dorm, or simply sleeping on the dorm-provided used mattress longer than usual.

The dorm-provided mattresses are often on the firmer side and consist of particles from their previous sleepers. A waterproof mattress protector on a used and public mattress serves as a two-way shield that prolongs the mattress's longevity while preventing unsanitary elements from making direct contact with the sleeper.

Made from the impermeable TPU material, the Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector repels fluids, such as soda, drinks, and other liquids that make their way into the bed down to the mattress, keeping the mattress free from all sorts of water damage. In addition, the 40% viscose from bamboo and the 60% polyester blend cover features the best of both materials. It is cooling, soft, breathable, and durable, making this mattress protector a perfect option for dorm life.

The Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector is available in dorm-friendly Twin XL and other sizes, from Twin to King. The retail price for the Twin XL option is as little as $28.99 before promotions.

Having a cloud-like fluffy comforter can make a vast difference in the sleep quality one might experience. The Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter is filled with premium 300 GSM down alternative, bringing a cloud-like coziness to sleepers as if they're sleeping in the cozy den they grew up in.

Featuring a baffle box construction and reinforced box stitching, the quilted Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter features enhanced durability with even distribution of fillings that do not shift over time. The elegant and subtle pattern also adds classic style to a dorm space.

The Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter is easy to maintain as the whole piece is machine washable, taking the stress of cleaning a bed off the to-do list of college students. It is also versatilely usable as a duvet insert and a standalone comforter.

Available in vivid and elegant color choices including White, Beige, Black, Burgundy, Dark Grey, Light Grey, Navy, Purple, Brown, Blue, and Green, as well as full-size options including Twin XL, the Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter starts at $31.99 before promotions.

In addition to adding Twin XL size to the lineup, Bedsure is offering unprecedented discounts on some of its products to make them even more affordable, as Bedsure recognizes that budget constraints are one of the top reasons students aren't getting more comfortable beddings.

Save up to 45% on the Bedsure Hotel Pillows with the stackable coupon code: U96HI4Z6. The Bedsure Hotel Pillows are manufactured to take the comfort of a luxury hotel room home. The virgin fiber fill inside the pillows provides a cloud-like experience while ensuring sufficient support. The brushed and washed cover enhances the plush feeling and offers comfortable and sound sleep at night. The Bedsure Hotel Pillows are easy to care for as they are machine-washable. They're also Standard 100 by OEKO TEX certified for being free from harmful material, making them the perfect sleep companion for college life. The sound-sleep-providing and Amazon's Choice Bedsure Hotel Pillows come in soft and firm options, and the Standard Pack of two retails at $39.99 can be bought for as little as $22.19 with the stackable coupon code.

Save up to 50% on the Bedsure Gusseted Pillows with the stackable coupon code: FWASB3QS. Finding perfectly comfortable pillows is no easy task. Doing so with a tight college budget is even more challenging. With the Bedsure Gusseted Pillows, sleepers will gain additional head and neck support from the extra filling from the gusseted edge, which also helps the pillow retain its shape after frequent usage. Filled with the 800 GSM virgin fiber filling, these gusseted pillows are extra breathable, airy, and soft to the touch. Suitable for sleepers of various positions, the Bedsure Gusseted Pillows make standard dorm rooms stand out and are perfect for incoming and returning dorm residents nationwide. The Bedsure Gusseted Pillows come in soft and firm options, and the Standard Pack of two retails at $38.99 before discounts and can be had for as little as $19.49 for a pair of two with the stackable discount code.

More of Bedsure's Back-to-School deals are available on Bedsure's official webpage and Amazon Store. For Bedsure's full catalog of Back-to-School deals, please visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/BEDSURE/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E?ref_=ast_bln

View original content:

SOURCE Bedsure