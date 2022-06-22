Jotform and Loom partner to streamline asynchronous communication and provide visual information for teams

Through Jotform and Loom's partnership, Loom Video Embed and Loom Video Recorder are now available on the Jotform platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform , a leading online forms SaaS solution, and Loom , a video messaging and collaboration tool, have joined forces to streamline asynchronous communication and provide visual information by releasing two new Loom widgets on the Jotform platform.

Both widgets, Loom Video Embed and Loom Video Recorder , enhance visual communication by adding a personal feel to Jotform's form-filling process. Loom Video Embed allows teams to embed a video into a form for respondents to watch, and Loom Video Recorder enables form respondents to record a video while filling out a form.

"Video helps create a more personalized form-filling experience, whether it's included by a form creator or a form respondent. We're thrilled to partner with Loom and release two widgets centered on video and customization for our users," says Chad Reid, VP of marketing and communications at Jotform.

Both widgets can be used together or separately in a Jotform form. For example, form creators can use Loom Video Embed to add recorded product demos, internal training sessions or explanatory videos to a form. Form respondents can use Loom Video Recorder to record a video to submit customer feedback, quiz answers, interview responses and more.

"This new partnership with Jotform is a key step in achieving our vision of empowering effective communication wherever work happens," says Justin Reidy, Director of Product Management at Loom. "This collaboration combines the nuance and flexibility of asynchronous video with Jotform's powerful form-filling process. It enables far easier and more scalable collection of visual feedback."

Loom Video Embed and Loom Video Recorder provide Jotform users with new, visual options to share and collect information, and both build upon Jotform's extensive widget and integration offering.

About Jotform

At Jotform, we believe that the right form can make all the difference. Organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows and more. With over 16 years in business, 16 million users worldwide and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, Jotform is a trusted global brand that's expanding every day. To learn more visit www.jotform.com/

About Loom

Loom is the video communication platform for async work that helps companies communicate better at scale. Loom makes it easy to record quick videos of your screen and camera and instantly share them with a link. More than 14M users across more than 200K companies around the world trust Loom to share feedback, updates, intros, training, and more — every day. Founded in late 2015, Loom has raised $203M from world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Iconic and Coatue. To learn more please visit www.loom.com

