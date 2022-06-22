Glen-Gery Brings Internationally Inspired Innovation with New Products & Colors to AIA Conference on Architecture 2022

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery , a brand of Brickworks and premiere brick manufacturer in North America, will showcase its newest brick and stone colors, international collections, and popular wall system products at A'22, the AIA Conference on Architecture 2022 , in Chicago, Illinois on June 22-25, 2022.

"We're incredibly excited to return to an in-person exhibition where we can provide a personalized experience for each visitor to our booth," said Tim Leese, director of marketing for Glen-Gery. "Our new products are nothing short of inspiring. Add to that the ability to experience a taste of the sophistication, luxury and style that is reflective of our brick and stone products as well as the exclusive experience offered through our Design Studios. We look forward to collaborating on upcoming projects and finding new and unique ways to bring a design's story to life."

New for 2022, Glen-Gery's G21 product collection features an assortment of new products from range extensions and new brick series, to unique international products sourced from around the globe, including:

Metallix Series: A brick face that glimmers, sparks immediate interest and which possesses great subtlety. Currently available in Platinum, Titanium and Cuprum colors. With its depth of color, the Metallix range reflects light on finished brickwork, creating a satin metallic sheen that will lend depth and sophistication to every project.

Aviator Series: Consists of several distinct monochromatic tone bricks with sharp contrasts that resemble those of early aircraft and aviation equipment. The colors are unique and versatile, creating an architectural feel that will surely stand out on the block, available in Charter White, Pilot Gray and Jet Black colors.

Kite Breeze (International): With its combination of geometric design and livable functionality, every aspect of the breeze block Kite Breeze has been carefully considered. Available in three iconic colors: Dune, Terracotta and White Glaze.

Venetian Glass Brick

From interior feature walls to exterior facades, Venetian glass bricks are shaped by Italian artisans and offer a natural centerpiece in any architectural landscape. The collection features four finishes - natural, frosted, polished or satin.

Roman Maximus

Featuring a length longer than any brick made in North America, the Roman Maximus evokes feelings of sophistication, exclusivity and prestige inspired by the grandiose buildings of the Romans. The collection features earthy tones coupled with European style.

Molded Brick and Custom Shapes

Design is in the details as Glen-Gery's molded brick offers irregularly softened edges to build character and a sense of timelessness. Depending on the need of the project, customizable shapes are available to provide further specialization via the exterior corner, watertable, coping, bullnose, radial and custom shape options. The collection reflects Glen-Gery's commitment to new technology that increases customizable design while honoring artisanal brickmaking methods of the past.

Handmade Brick

No two handmade bricks look the same, which is why the Handmade Collection remains one of the most premium and sought-after brick products available. Variation and character are the result of handcrafted artisanship and are fundamental to this collection.

Wall Systems

Designed with architects, designers and ultimately builders in mind, Glen-Gery's wall system products help to overcome limitations of space, time and budget while making installation easier and more efficient. Included within this collection is the popular Terraçade™ Façade System, a ceramic façade system designed and crafted to appeal to both creative and practical applications while complementing a range of architectural styles. The complete Terraçade collection is prefinished and colorfast, meaning it will look as vibrant in 100 years as it does upon installation.

GLEN-GERY DESIGN TOOLS AND PUBLICATIONS

To learn more about Glen-Gery and explore design inspirational content curated for the architectural and design community, visit the Glen-Gery Design Channel , which features project spotlights, the techniques and artistry of masonry, product discoveries, and recorded speaker events. Architects and designers are further invited to explore FOLIO , an exclusive Glen-Gery publication that celebrates the work of some of today's most inspiring architectural and design firms nationwide while exploring the architectural process and beauty of brick in an array of designs. The second edition of FOLIO is expected to release in Fall 2022.

