FOUR SIGMATIC KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH NEW SUPER POWDERS PACKED WITH HEALTH BENEFITS

Leader in functional products expands portfolio with tasty, powdered mixes to support energy, gut health, and relaxation

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Sigmatic, the functional foods company on a mission to make the world's most studied and nutrient-dense foods more delicious and easier to consume, today launches Super Powders – a new line of refreshing, fruity, powdered drink blends that deliver health benefits when added to water.

Unlike other functional powdered blends which are typically filled with unnecessary sugar, fillers, artificial flavors, or confusing ingredients that make them ineffective for consumers, each of the three new Super Powder products features a curated blend of highly effective adaptogens (500 mg per serving), botanicals, and minerals, with delicious flavor from real fruit and no fillers or artificial ingredients. Plus, they contain only 2 grams or less of real fruit sugars per serving.

Simply stir, shake or blend one scoop into 6 to 8 ounces of water. Or mix into smoothies to support energy, gut health, or relaxation in a simple and delicious way.

"We continue to innovate and expand our portfolio to help people find new ways to feel great every day naturally," says Tero Isokauppila, Founder and CEO of Four Sigmatic. "Super Powders are an easy way to do that. They make health easy and accessible – all you need is cold water!"

Perform Super Powder (Raspberry Pomegranate) – This blend delivers an extra boost of energy support without any caffeine, for pre-, post- or no workout. The combination of antioxidant properties from red super fruits and berries, paired with metabolism-supporting garcinia and bitter melon, plus energizing cordyceps mushrooms extract and goji berries pump up your performance.

Gut Health Super Powder (Apple Celery) – This green juice-replacing blend nourishes your gut to start any day right. Nourish your body with wheatgrass, moringa, and kale super greens, plus 1 billion CFU shelf-stable probiotics that feed health gut flora with the addition of prebiotics from yacon and turkey tail mushrooms. There's also chaga and celery to further support your digestive system. This blend takes the leg work out of the morning squeeze.

Chill Super Powder (Blueberry Lavender) – This chill blend features magnesium and calming herbs to support a good night's sleep. Tremella mushroom, ashwagandha, chamomile, and lavender are included to conquer common everyday stress. Sip before bed to kick back and chill.

Four Sigmatic Super Powders are available for purchase on FourSigmatic.com for $25 ($20 for members only) each. Four Sigmatic's broader and almost-magically easy and delicious product offerings are sold in 7,000 doors and counting, including Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, Wegmans, HEB, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Amazon, Thrive Market, and other natural product retailers. Four Sigmatic products are also available in over 65 countries worldwide.

About Four Sigmatic:

Four Sigmatic is a functional foods company with a mission to make the world's most studied and nutrient-dense foods more delicious and easier to consume, bringing healthy upgrades into America's daily routine. The company created crash-free coffee, almost unbelievable plant protein and other elevated essentials to work wonders all day. Four Sigmatic produces delicious mushroom-based products backed by science to help people better handle the overwhelming demands of modern living. Four Sigmatic solves the needs of people looking for authentic products they can trust by combining delicious flavors with a potent dosage of rigorously tested, effective mushroom ingredients. For more information about Four Sigmatic, visit FourSigmatic.com or follow @FourSigmatic on Instagram.

