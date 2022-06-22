Carlat Publishing Launches New Geriatric Psychiatry Publication

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH, is partnering with Daniel Carlat, MD, to launch a newsletter focused on geriatric psychiatry. The Carlat Geriatric Psychiatry Report launched this year with issues focused on treating dementia, anxiety, and depression in health care's fastest growing patient population.

Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH is the director of education in the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital and an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

"Clinicians are increasingly challenged in caring for older adults with complex medical and psychiatric needs. There is a growing demand for clinicians to improve their comfort level in managing psychiatric disorders in older adults, who are often taking multiple medications and experiencing unique psychosocial stressors," said Dr. Collier, Director of Education in the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital and Instructor, Harvard Medical School. "My goal for the newsletter is to give clinicians practical tools to provide the highest quality of care when treating their older patients."

Dr. Carlat recognized the need for new materials on treating older patients through his work as Chief of Psychiatry at MelroseWakefield Healthcare in the Boston area.

"I felt a personal need to ramp up my command of the topic," said Dr. Carlat. "I reached out to Dr. Collier, a colleague at McLean—only a few miles away from my own hospital. I was impressed by her infectious enthusiasm for education and her devotion to elderly patients."

The first issue is free and includes an expert interview on the FDA's approval of Aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease with Andrew Budson, MD, Chief of Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology at the VA Boston Healthcare System. The first issue also includes an update on the FDA's approval of Adlarity (donepezil hydrochloride) for Alzheimer's disease, as well as articles covering how to interview older patients by Rehan Aziz, MD, and how to distinguish the dementias by Jose Ribas Roca, MD.

About Carlat Publishing

The Carlat Report newsletters are CME periodicals for mental health clinicians. Founded in 2003, Carlat Publishing is 100% subscriber funded and aims for unbiased, practical information. Approximately 1 in 5 US psychiatrists subscribe to a Carlat journal, including The Carlat Psychiatry Report; The Carlat Child Psychiatry Report; The Carlat Addiction Treatment Report; The Carlat Hospital Psychiatry Report; and The Carlat Geriatric Psychiatry Report. Their podcast is ranked #1 in psychiatric podcasts with 8000 downloads a week.

Daniel Carlat, MD, is the founder and president of Carlat Publishing, associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine, and Chief of Psychiatry at MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

First issue of The Carlat Geriatric Report. The new publication includes the latest unbiased information covering inpatient treatment. This first issue covers Dementia. Subscribe today to receive the next issue on Anxiety as well as future issues on Diagnostic Challenges and Depression.

