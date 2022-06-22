B.T. Sweet Names New CEO, Expands Advisory Board

Strategic moves to accelerate CAMBYA™ natural sugar replacement formula into US market

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodTech start-up B.T. Sweet, Ltd. names Yishai Potack as its new CEO. Potack will lead efforts to take company's CAMBYA™ natural sweetener to the next level of its go-to-market plans. CAMBYA is a plant-based, one-to-one drop-in sugar replacer for use in multiple food applications.

Potack Joins B.T. Sweet armed with two decades of extensive experience in leading the business, marketing, and product development needs of global medical device innovators. He previously held senior roles at ReWalk Robotics, Inc., developers of wearable robotic exoskeletons enabling spinal cord injured individuals to walk; Covidien Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies Group; and artificial cornea developers EyeYon Medical, Ltd. Potack carries a BSc from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and specialized in marketing at Yale University Business School, USA.

"Yishai brings a wealth of knowledge and know-how in spearheading disruptive technologies and elevating start-ups to become well-established top-market names," states Dagi Pekatch, founder and Chairman of B.T. Sweet. "His multicultural experience in the global sphere, combined with strong leadership skills and innovative marketing strategies, combine to make him a perfect fit for B.T. Sweet. We're delighted to welcome him to the CAMBYA family."

Simultaneously, the company has added industry consultant Mervyn De Souza, Ph.D. to a key position on its advisory board. "We also are extremely fortunate to have Dr. De Souza join our advisory board," adds Pekatch. "He is a savvy innovator and business strategist with seasoned knowledge of the F&B industry. De Souza has enjoyed a long and accomplished career leading high-performing teams in developing growth strategies at multinationals Cargill, Sensient Technologies, and Tate & Lyle."

CAMBYA's guilt-free natural sweetener

B.T. Sweet entered the B2B confectionary scene late last year with its breakthrough sweetening platform designed to help food formulators reduce simple sugars in their products without compromising the primary role of satisfying consumers' sweet tooths.

The proprietary formula is composed of a proprietary blend of plant-based fibers, monk fruit, and select botanicals. It functions as a 1:1 equivalent to sucrose in both body and taste. CAMBYA delivers optimal sweetening capacity, without the need for masking agents, and is ideal for lowering sugar levels in a broad range of products, including cereals, chocolates, chocolate spreads, and more. It leaves no lingering aftertastes or altered textures. CAMBYA is supported by two patents, one for its formula and the second for its production process.

New Growth Engines for CAMBYA

"Coming from the medical technology space, I have always been passionate about advancing solutions that make a truly positive impact on people's lives and well-being," enthuses Potack. "My appointment with CAMBYA marks my entry into the food and beverage world and effectively places me at the center of the global battle against excess sugar consumption. I'm eager to take the reins and bring CAMBYA to the forefront of this international campaign."

Potack will focus on propelling the company's upcoming funding round and penetrating the North American B2B market. The company already attained two letters of intent with a leading US snacks producer and a gummy manufacturer. He also will increase R&D efforts to broaden the scope of sweet food applications for CAMBYA.

"The booming US confectionary market is yearning for more compelling sugar replacement solutions, and we are already experiencing traction there. The European market also is in our plans, and we currently are awaiting EFSA approval for monk fruit, anticipated to arrive by the end of the year."

What to expect at IFT First

B.T. Sweet will showcase CAMBYA sweetened chocolate bars and chocolate chip cookies at the upcoming IFT First annual event and expo due to take place in Chicago July 10-13 2022- Booth number S4285-R at the Startup Pavilion.

