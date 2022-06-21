Lisa Steele's Award-Winning Television Show "Welcome to My Farm" Now Available on Create TV

BANGOR, Maine, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Steele , TV personality, seven-time author, and 5th generation chicken keeper, today announced that her Telly-award winning show, "Welcome to My Farm," will begin airing on Create TV this Thursday.

" Welcome to My Farm " warmly welcomes viewers to Lisa's charming farm life in rural Maine, where she raises flocks of chickens, ducks and geese, a corgi, and an indoor/outdoor barn cat. The show offers glimpses into her country lifestyle through unique DIY projects, cooking, gardening, tending to her animals, and visiting local farms. Previously aired on Sunday mornings on NewsCenter Maine, the award-winning show will now move to the lifestyle digital broadcast channel, CreateTV.

Create TV will begin airing "Welcome to My Farm" on the Create lifestyle multi-cast channel on Thursday, June 23rd. Through Create TV, "Welcome to My Farm" will expand its audience by reaching tens of millions of viewers annually, where they will be able to learn from Lisa's years' worth of expertise in gardening, cooking, crafting, and farming.

About Lisa Steele

Lisa Steele is a seven-time author, popular television and radio guest, and creator of the blog Fresh Eggs Daily, the premier online resource for chicken-keeping advice. Lisa has amassed an audience of nearly three million from all over the globe, who look to her for tips on raising backyard poultry naturally, gardening tips, and her coop-to-kitchen recipes.

About Create TV

Create TV is a 24-hour dynamic digital broadcast channel with over 60 series and specials per month and 234 stations nationwide. The channel features high-profile cooking, gardening, travel, home improvement, and crafts programming, including America's Test Kitchen from Cook's Illustrated, Martha Stewart's Cooking School, and This Old House. The channel has been consistently praised for its quality of programming, variety of content, and host expertise.

