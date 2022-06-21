Housing affordability hits 15-year low as prices, mortgage rates rise

Demand wavers in some areas as housing costs mount
- Mortgage payments are higher than rent in 45 of the 50 largest U.S. metros, up from 22 in 2019.
- Price appreciation is finally starting to slow, easing slightly from 20.9% annual growth in April to 20.7% in May.
- Inventory continues to recover from February lows, but is still 50% below 2019 levels.
SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballooning mortgage costs, driven by skyrocketing prices and interest rates, have made mortgages less affordable than at any time since at least 2007. Demand for homes has pulled back in response, easing price growth, slowing sales and boosting inventory, according to the latest market report1 from Zillow®.
Mortgage rates have shot up in early June, averaging 5.78%2 as of Thursday. A new purchase of a typical U.S. home3 at that rate would mean monthly mortgage payments of $2,127, that's 51% higher than a year ago and up 36% year to date.
"Mortgage rates took an unprecedented leap skyward over the past two weeks and quickly multiplied housing costs as they rose," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. "We are already seeing signs of waning demand, and expect these recent rate hikes to quicken the market's needed rebalancing. While shoppers will likely experience less competition for homes than the frenzied recent months, their purchasing power has dwindled."
Incomes are lagging further behind fast-rising mortgage costs, leading to the most significant affordability challenges in the past 15 years. The latest data available from April shows monthly payments4 taking about 28% of homeowners' monthly income — dangerously close to the 30% threshold, beyond which is considered a cost burden. With rates now far above April's average, that share is at or very near 30% already. Zillow data for this metric is available through 2007; the Atlanta Federal Reserve's Home Ownership Affordability Monitor shows affordability bottoming out in July 2006.
Although rents have soared since the start of 2021, the rapidly rising cost of a mortgage still makes rent the cheaper option nearly everywhere. A typical rent payment in May is more expensive than a mortgage payment (with a 20% down payment), including taxes and insurance, in just five of the 50 largest U.S. metros. In May 2019, rent was more expensive in 28 of those metros.
After annual price appreciation set new record highs for 13 straight months, home values finally turned the corner in May to show a slightly slower pace of annual growth: 20.7%, down from 20.9% in April.
"Arriving in the middle of the spring selling season, this deceleration is a clear signal that buyers are dialing back their demand for homes in the face of daunting affordability challenges," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow.
The trend appears to show that the market passed an inflection point for home values between April and May, transitioning from ever hotter to somewhat cooler price growth. The typical U.S. home is now worth $349,816 — nearly $60,000 more than last year and almost $95,000 higher than in May 2020.
Sales are also slowing. The number of for-sale listings that went under contract in May is down nearly 20% from 2021, when that activity was near a four-year peak, and is 2% below that of May 2019. The median time on market for new listings is just seven days — holding steady from April and even with last May.
Share of listings with a price cut is ticking up as well — rising to 11.5% in May from a recent low of 8.5% in February.
Inventory of for-sale listings continued its steady spring climb and now sits just 14.2% below its year-ago level. Still, that leaves buyers with 50% fewer options than they had to choose from in May 2019.
Typical rents are up to $1,979 in the U.S. and still rising fast, with 1.2% monthly growth that slightly edged April's 1.1% month-over month rise. To put this into context, the average monthly May rent growth from 2014 to 2019 was 0.7%. Annual rent appreciation for May is 15.9%, easing off a peak of 17.2% in February.
Metropolitan
Zillow
ZHVI
Monthly
Monthly
Newly
Zillow
ZORI
Share
United States
$349,816
20.7 %
$2,031
47.3 %
-19.6 %
$1,979
15.9 %
11.5 %
New York, NY
$609,114
13.0 %
$3,595
37.5 %
-23.6 %
$3,121
20.8 %
9.1 %
Los Angeles, CA
$948,029
20.6 %
$4,870
51.6 %
-23.9 %
$2,922
16.1 %
9.6 %
Chicago, IL
$309,940
14.6 %
$1,983
37.1 %
-20.1 %
$1,945
11.0 %
13.6 %
Dallas–Fort
$390,505
30.3 %
$2,549
55.3 %
-5.7 %
$1,791
17.7 %
10.2 %
Philadelphia, PA
$332,772
13.5 %
$2,026
37.2 %
-20.6 %
$1,846
11.2 %
12.8 %
Houston, TX
$306,192
23.2 %
$2,032
46.4 %
-21.1 %
$1,575
11.7 %
13.4 %
Washington, DC
$554,922
10.2 %
$2,980
37.1 %
-21.9 %
$2,231
11.6 %
11.0 %
Miami–Fort
$445,739
30.0 %
$2,651
57.9 %
-32.7 %
$2,862
31.0 %
9.3 %
Atlanta, GA
$375,674
30.5 %
$2,111
60.5 %
-26.3 %
$1,938
16.7 %
12.4 %
Boston, MA
$659,089
15.0 %
$3,709
41.4 %
-25.8 %
$2,788
12.1 %
8.0 %
San Francisco,CA
$1,500,189
18.5 %
$7,702
49.0 %
-16.5 %
$3,214
10.3 %
8.3 %
Detroit, MI
$241,645
15.0 %
$1,491
38.6 %
-14.5 %
$1,423
11.3 %
11.7 %
Riverside, CA
$585,904
26.0 %
$3,202
56.0 %
-16.5 %
$2,613
15.9 %
12.6 %
Phoenix, AZ
$476,098
29.0 %
$2,487
61.6 %
-12.2 %
$1,937
19.1 %
13.3 %
Seattle, WA
$794,576
24.8 %
$4,269
55.2 %
-8.4 %
$2,265
15.5 %
10.0 %
Minneapolis
$377,615
12.3 %
$2,203
37.0 %
-18.8 %
$1,657
6.5 %
10.3 %
San Diego, CA
$936,472
26.2 %
$4,857
58.2 %
-18.0 %
$2,999
19.7 %
10.6 %
St. Louis, MO
$242,392
14.7 %
$1,468
38.7 %
-18.2 %
$1,281
11.3 %
9.5 %
Tampa, FL
$375,460
36.5 %
$2,233
65.8 %
-18.5 %
$2,089
25.2 %
12.9 %
Baltimore, MD
$374,947
11.1 %
$2,078
37.1 %
-18.0 %
$1,808
9.8 %
11.9 %
Denver, CO
$646,964
23.6 %
$3,394
54.5 %
-8.3 %
$1,988
14.2 %
11.2 %
Pittsburgh, PA
$212,781
11.8 %
$1,313
34.8 %
-16.8 %
$1,361
8.4 %
13.8 %
Portland, OR
$588,606
18.7 %
$3,222
46.8 %
-19.5 %
$1,873
12.5 %
12.6 %
Charlotte, NC
$380,090
31.1 %
$2,090
62.1 %
-25.5 %
$1,779
17.7 %
12.1 %
Sacramento, CA
$623,735
21.0 %
$3,341
50.6 %
-14.2 %
$2,281
10.1 %
14.9 %
San Antonio, TX
$335,423
25.4 %
$2,145
50.1 %
-25.0 %
$1,469
14.9 %
12.3 %
Orlando, FL
$386,180
33.4 %
$2,238
62.9 %
-20.5 %
$2,040
23.7 %
10.6 %
Cincinnati, OH
$259,655
16.0 %
$1,567
40.4 %
-16.6 %
$1,455
11.9 %
10.4 %
Cleveland, OH
$216,396
15.1 %
$1,390
37.7 %
-14.3 %
$1,370
11.0 %
10.3 %
Kansas City, MO
$285,599
15.6 %
$1,723
40.0 %
-18.8 %
$1,347
11.0 %
8.4 %
Las Vegas, NV
$446,534
32.4 %
$2,354
65.3 %
-16.7 %
$1,847
18.8 %
13.7 %
Columbus, OH
$295,211
16.7 %
$1,852
40.3 %
-13.8 %
$1,440
12.3 %
9.1 %
Indianapolis, IN
$266,890
20.3 %
$1,520
47.6 %
-11.5 %
$1,501
13.2 %
10.8 %
San Jose, CA
$1,706,565
22.4 %
$8,664
54.4 %
-20.8 %
$3,295
12.1 %
8.1 %
Austin, TX
$599,525
32.4 %
$3,724
59.4 %
-28.9 %
$1,869
18.7 %
9.6 %
Virginia
$321,842
14.1 %
$1,774
41.0 %
-2.9 %
$1,607
11.0 %
7.7 %
Nashville, TN
$442,418
33.1 %
$2,400
65.2 %
-30.2 %
$1,840
18.4 %
12.5 %
Providence, RI
$444,314
16.3 %
$2,637
41.3 %
-27.3 %
$1,946
15.3 %
8.3 %
Milwaukee, WI
$271,326
11.8 %
$1,695
34.4 %
-19.6 %
$1,186
7.5 %
8.3 %
Jacksonville, FL
$363,998
33.1 %
$2,099
62.8 %
-25.7 %
$1,778
19.2 %
12.4 %
Memphis, TN
$228,061
20.6 %
$1,375
46.1 %
4.8 %
$1,536
12.6 %
9.5 %
Oklahoma
$213,799
18.3 %
$1,308
42.8 %
-20.1 %
$1,335
11.9 %
10.6 %
Louisville, KY
$238,698
13.8 %
$1,356
39.6 %
-18.6 %
$1,279
11.4 %
13.0 %
Hartford, CT
$318,367
14.4 %
$2,055
36.7 %
-31.2 %
$1,628
11.1 %
8.3 %
Richmond, VA
$326,990
13.2 %
$1,759
40.7 %
-22.2 %
$1,591
12.8 %
6.8 %
New
$266,858
14.3 %
$1,552
39.5 %
-16.0 %
$1,522
16.0 %
16.0 %
Buffalo, NY
$246,213
17.7 %
$1,657
39.5 %
-10.4 %
$1,260
10.0 %
8.2 %
Raleigh, NC
$456,241
37.3 %
$2,494
69.9 %
-28.0 %
$1,742
16.9 %
9.3 %
Birmingham, AL
$237,845
17.8 %
$1,271
46.6 %
6.0 %
$1,343
11.0 %
10.8 %
Salt Lake
$612,118
27.4 %
$3,183
59.7 %
-38.4 %
$1,712
17.3 %
15.5 %
*Table ordered by market size
**Includes principal, interest, taxes and insurance, assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment and 5.23% interest rate on a home priced at the Zillow Home Value Index, or typical home value, for that area in May.
1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research.
2 Based on data from Freddie Mac
3 Assuming a new loan on a house priced at Zillow's Home Value Index in May of $349,816, using a 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 5.78%, includes taxes and insurance.
4 Assuming a new loan on a house priced at Zillow's Home Value Index in April of $344,773, using a 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.98%, includes taxes and insurance
