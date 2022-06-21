Alaska's Prince William Sound Sockeye Featured at Hy-Vee in June

Pure, Fresh, and Wild for Easy Seasonal Dinners

CORDOVA, Alaska, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prince William Sound Sockeye season started on May 30 and the salmon, which are rich in Omega three fatty acids and Vitamin D, will be featured at Hy-Vee, Inc throughout the summer. Pure, fresh, and wild, these brilliant red salmon are naturally flavorful and lend themselves to quick seasonal dinner preparations.

Alaska's pristine Prince William Sound, home to more than 550 drift and set gillnet permit holders, is one of our country's premier yet best kept secrets when it comes seafood resources. The Sound, which sits west of the Copper River Delta in the Gulf of Alaska, is a protected water system that boasts a complex coastline, glacier-hewn fjords, rain forest-blanketed islands, and an array of marine life. Each year, the region boasts an annual harvest of more than 55 million fish with fishermen catching all five species of Pacific salmon. Prince William Sound Sockeye salmon average about five pounds each and this year Alaska Department of Fish and Game projects an average run.

Throughout the season, Prince William Sound fishermen, committed to preserving the salmon's inherent characteristics, handle every fish with care and utilize artisan harvesting techniques honed over generations. Minimally handling, chilling, and delivering the fish quickly to processors results in a superior product for the consumer.

Starting mid-June, Hy-Vee, Inc, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, will be featuring Pure Fresh Wild Prince William Sound sockeye at 179 of their locations across eight Midwestern States. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality and customer service and shoppers should look for the Prince William Sound sockeye signage and they should ask for the fish by name. Jason Pride, Vice President Meat and Seafood says, "We are proud to offer the highest quality, sustainable, fresh Wild Alaska Prince William Sound salmon at Hy-Vee!"

According to Christa Hoover, Executive Director of the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association, "We are pleased to be partnering with Hy-Vee this season as their commitment to customer experience and quality so closely aligns with what our fleet of fishermen do. With its just caught natural flavor, Prince William Sound sockeye lends itself to so many quick and easy dinner preparations for today's busy cooks. A six-ounce portion cooks in under 8 minutes over moderate heat and is deliciously versatile."

For cooking ideas and inspiration, Hoover suggests salmon lovers checkout the Hy-Vee recipe section where more than 200 salmon recipes are featured. Simple favorites such as Grilled Salmon BLTs, Asian Glazed Salmon, BBQ Spiced Salmon, and Easy Grilled Salmon allow the fresh salmon flavor to shine and can be made in less than 20 minutes. Recipes and Hy-Vee locations can also be found on the Prince William Sound website.

About CR/PWS MA:

The Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association, a fishermen funded regional seafood development association, works on behalf of 550 commercial salmon fishermen of Coastal South-Central Alaska. The association works to build brand awareness and consumer preference for wild Copper River king, sockeye and coho as well as Prince William Sound sockeye, keta, and pink salmon.

