Tim Hunt Joins Newfront's Growing Employee Benefits Team

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Hunt is the latest addition to Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage. As Associate Vice President on the Employee Benefits team, Tim joins Newfront from Marsh McLennan Agency, where he spent the last four years helping his clients find solutions to improve and manage their employee benefits programs.

Tim Hunt (PRNewswire)

"Tim brings additional background as a small business owner and therefore has a deep understanding of the challenges that arise in the benefits space around retaining and attracting great talent," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "His passion for discovering innovative solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries will help enhance our world-class employee benefits team even further."

Tim is based in the San Diego area and will serve clients across the country.

"Tim has found innovative ways to go to market and drive value for clients, especially during the pandemic," said Linde Hotchkiss, Newfront Regional Managing Director for the Southwest Market. "He is a great addition to the team and our resources will amplify his ability to create a better client experience."

Tim is known for his ability to deliver competitive and compelling programs for his clients.

"I'm thrilled to embark on my new journey with Newfront," Tim said. "The entire team at Newfront is focused on providing the best customer service experience for our clients by putting them front and center of all we do. Furthermore, Newfront has the culture and values that align with my personal vision."

Newfront's Employee Benefits team just announced an exclusive partnership with Alpine Rewards to provide strategic Total Rewards advice for the world's top employers.

"The data, technology, and resources offered to our clients is cutting edge and makes the whole process of benefit administration much easier for the client," Tim added.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you. Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

Contact Information

Jane Paolucci

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Newfront

jane.paolucci@newfront.com

415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront Insurance