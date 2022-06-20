InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cell Phone Accessory (FED-2387)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to safely keep your phone in your pocket even when bending down," said an inventor, from Lake Forest Park, Wash., "so I invented the SAFE ELORM. My design would protect the phone against accidental drops and damage associated with falling out of a pocket."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a cell phone within a pocket. In doing so, it prevents the phone from falling or dropping. As a result, it helps to prevent lost and damaged phones and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

