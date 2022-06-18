Annual Charity Golf Outing 'Jumping Jack to End Duchenne' Hosts "The Final Round"

Annual Golf Tournament that Supports Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Will Celebrate Legacy of Beloved Mother Angela Knight.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 19 years, the Knight family of Westminster, Colorado has supported the mission of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), by hosting their annual Jumping Jack events each June. Angela and Darrell Knight, along with friends, family, and what seems like the entire community of Westminster, Colorado have fought to end Duchenne since their son Jack was a young boy. This year Jumping Jack will bring the community together again for "The Final Round" on Monday, June 20 to raise awareness for Duchenne, and to celebrate the life of Angela Knight.

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy logo. (PRNewsfoto/Parent Project Muscular Dystr...) (PRNewswire)

In 2020, Angela Knight lost her battle with melanoma. She had a gift of crafting community and was a source of laughter, light, and love to everyone. PPMD was Angela Knight's passion. She put her heart and soul into everything she did in support of her son Jack and countless other individuals living with Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy.

"Angela was an amazingly kind individual and deeply missed by all who knew her, but leaves behind a legacy of strength, love, and a commitment to living each day to the fullest," says Darrell Knight.

The Knight family, along with a team of local volunteers, have created a mainstay event that connects people all over the state of Colorado to raise awareness for PPMD. Jumping Jack started in 2004 as an annual golf tournament and quickly blossomed into a full day of fundraising activities, including a wine tasting, dinner, and silent auction, raising over $750,000 for PPMD since its inception.

Founded in 1994 by a group of parents and grandparents, and led by Founding President and CEO Pat Furlong, PPMD is the largest, most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on ending Duchenne, a genetic disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscle. Duchenne is a multi-systemic condition, affecting many parts of the body, which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart, and lung muscles.

"For almost 20 years, the Knight Family has created something truly special, defining what it means to bring people together. Angela was an inspiration to the community, with her passion and drive to raise awareness for the fight to end Duchenne. Angela always found a way to make it happen. Her energy and uplifting spirit are at the heartbeat of this community. Although we miss her dearly, she leaves an unforgettable impact," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

The Jumping Jack Golf Tournament is a unique opportunity to enjoy a top-notch golf experience on an absolutely beautiful course. There will be something fun for everyone, golfers and non-golfers to take part in and enjoy. Carrabba's Italian Grill will provide a delicious lunch and dinner. Novice wine drinkers to connoisseurs will enjoy the wide array of great wines that Ron's Liquors at Costco will present.

It's not too late to join the fun, raise funds for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, and celebrate Angela's legacy. Register to join us for dinner and be a part of Jumping Jack Golf Tournament - The Final Round on June 20, 2022 at Legacy Ridge Golf Course. For more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit www.ParentProjectMD.org.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY:

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

