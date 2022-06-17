TDC Group Promotes Medical Professional Liability Leaders

NAPA, Calif. , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDC Group has promoted Robert E. White Jr. from his role as Chief Operating Officer of the company's medical professional liability (MPL) subsidiary to President of TDC Group. In his new role, Mr. White will oversee all four subsidiaries that make up TDC Group: The Doctors Company, Healthcare Risk Advisors, TDC Specialty Underwriters, and Medical Advantage.

"This promotion recognizes Mr. White's extraordinary work as Chief Operating Officer. He has helped us navigate the pandemic and maximize the potential of our subsidiary business units, both individually and for TDC Group," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "He has strengthened our ability to meet the growing demands of our mission, nurtured our innovation and customer experience initiatives, and been a critical member of our executive group."

The company also announced the promotion of Deepika Srivastava to Executive Vice President of MPL and TDC Group Shared Services. Ms. Srivastava will assume the responsibilities of running the operations of the MPL subsidiary; in addition, she will lead the group shared services of Technology, Cybersecurity, Innovation, and Enterprise Project Office for all TDC Group subsidiaries. Prior to this, she was TDC Group's Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer.

"Ms. Srivastava clearly has the background and experience for this vital role leading our MPL efforts," Anderson said. "She fully possesses the attributes that we value in our leaders: humble, mission driven, and collaborative, with a people-development focus. The strengths she has shown in leading IT—her ability to manage effectively between enterprise and business unit perspectives and the continuous improvement of projects she has overseen—make her the right leader for MPL."

Mr. White has more than 50 years' experience in the insurance industry and was President of Insurance Operations for the FPIC Insurance Group before it became part of The Doctors Company. He is Chairman of the Board of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, Member of the Board of Governors of the Florida Medical Malpractice Joint Underwriting Association, Member of the Board of the Florida Insurance Council, and a Member of the Board of Professionals Resource Network. He served on the Board of Directors of the Medical Professional Liability Association and serves on three of its committees.

Ms. Srivastava has over 20 years of experience in leading technology transformation. She started with The Doctors Company as a business systems analyst 18 years ago. In her time at The Doctors Company, she has led several strategic initiatives, including Digital Transformation and Core Modernization of the business.

Ms. Srivastava serves on the advisory board of the Actuarial Science Program at Michigan State University. She is passionate about growing technology and insurance talent from the grassroots. She completed the Innovation and Entrepreneurship program from Stanford University and holds an MBA from the University of Lucknow, India.

About TDC Group

The TDC Group of companies (TDC Group) is the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. Serving the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems, we help healthcare professionals overcome the complexities of today's practice environment. TDC Group ( thetdcgroup.com ) delivers proven solutions constantly refined through tireless innovation. We are defined by our depth of experience, commitment to service, unparalleled product offering, and broad distribution capabilities. With annual revenue of $1 billion, over $6.5 billion in assets, and offices nationwide, TDC Group serves over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations throughout the United States.

