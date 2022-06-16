Rising Transport Equipment, Machinery Production to Boost US Rubber Demand

US shipments to see stronger gains amid pandemic recovery

CLEVELAND, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US rubber demand is forecast to increase 1.0% per year in nominal terms through 2026 from a high 2021 base, according to Rubber: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers are expected to benefit from projected increases in US production of rubber products, such as tires, hoses, and belts, amid increasing output of transportation equipment and machinery. Demand in nominal terms will also be supported by elevated oil prices, resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent international sanctions.

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

US shipments of synthetic rubber are forecast to expand 1.7% annually to 2026. Increasing demand for rubber as the economy continues to recover from the negative effects of COVID-19 will boost shipments. Competition from foreign suppliers, as well as alternatives to synthetic rubber, will prevent faster gains. Higher crude oil prices – and subsequently higher prices for petroleum-based rubber products, which may benefit domestic shipments in nominal terms in the short run – will lead manufacturers toward alternatives to synthetic rubber, particularly ones that are more environmentally sustainable.

These and other key insights are featured in Rubber: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US rubber demand and synthetic rubber shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by type in terms of:

styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)

polybutadiene (BR)

natural rubber

chloroprene rubber (CR); isobutylene isoprene, or butyl, rubber (IIR); isoprene rubber (IR); and nitrile rubber (NBR)

ethylene-propylene diene monomer (EPDM)

other synthetic rubbers such as acrylic and fluoroelastomers

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

The scope of this report is defined as thermoset elastomers and excludes thermoplastic elastomers (e.g., thermoplastic polyurethanes) as well as silicone elastomers. Reclaimed rubber is also excluded. Rubber demand represents the raw elastomers, before the compounding stage. Re-exports of rubber are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Rubber-United-States-FF50017/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Materials & Chemicals reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group