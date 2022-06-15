Fonterra's NZMP Launches Grade A Whey Protein Concentrate in Push for More Innovative Opportunities in Cultured Dairy

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NZMP , Fonterra's global ingredients and solutions brand, today announced the launch of Pro-OptimaTM , a Grade A functional Whey Protein Concentrate (fWPC), with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) and Three Mile Canyon Farms in a joint venture called Columbia River Technologies (CRT). This collaboration unifies Fonterra's dairy expertise with domestic U.S. supply to expand their delivery of ingredients for cultured applications.

96% of U.S. consumers will maintain or increase their yogurt consumption over the next 12 months ( Mintel, Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks, 2021 ) and manufacturers are looking for ways to push the limits of the category to meet the growing consumer demand for high protein food and beverages. Fonterra's long-standing history of producing dairy proteins and expertise in formulating proteins for cultured products allows for brands to meet several innovation opportunities in the cultured dairy space.

NZMP's Pro-Optima fWPC is the first Grade A whey protein that enables unrivaled protein enhancement in cultured products, especially yogurt, unlocking a range of textures. Suitable for a variety of applications in cultured products like spoonable yogurt, drinking yogurt, mousses, nutritional yogurt bars, and more, this whey protein concentrate is compatible with many of the brand's other health and wellness ingredients to deliver multi-functional benefits across many food and drink offerings.

"As one of the world's leading dairy co-operatives, brands rely on us to supply both the functional ingredients and formulation expertise they need to develop compelling new products that address current and future consumer needs," says Megan Patterson , Americas marketing communication manager at Fonterra. "Our Pro-Optima Grade A fWPC is a first to market functional whey protein concentrate made with US milk to fuel cultured product innovation. Pro-Optima enables new product formats and adds more nutritional value to existing formats to meet the needs of increasingly health conscious consumers."

About NZMP™

NZMP is Fonterra's global dairy ingredients and solutions brand. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 130 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world's most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers and consumers every day. Backed by Fonterra, NZMP draws on New Zealand's grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards. NZMP ingredients deliver a market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality. Visit www.nzmp.com for more information.

About Fonterra

Fonterra is a global nutrition company. Owned by 10,000 farmers, Fonterra is the world's leading dairy exporter – shaping the industry in quality solutions and science-based innovations. Headquartered in Chicago, Fonterra USA is the regional home of NZMP, Anchor U.S. consumer brands and Anchor Food Professionals. Sustainability is at the heart of Fonterra's work and they are committed to producing dairy nutrition in a way that cares for people, animals, and the environment. With roots firmly planted in New Zealand's rich land, Fonterra connects communities and delivers the most nutritious dairy products possible. Learn more at www.fonterra.com/us .

