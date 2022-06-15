Eco Innovation Enters Phase Two Construction for Next-Gen Supercritical Extraction System Prototype

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered Phase Two of the prototype build process for its GET™ system, a next-generation glycerin-based supercritical plant extraction technology system. A US patent issued covering the GET™ system in April 2022.

The GET™ prototype is being manufactured by Fluitron and was originally organized in four phases. "We have officially entered the critical second phase of the prototype build out of our patented GET™ system," noted Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX. "It's an exciting time for ECOX, and we look forward to completing the prototype and bringing this revolutionary extraction technology to the market which is hungry for new ideas that offer greater efficiency and control in the botanical extraction process."

Otey-Raudes continued, "The phases are funded by four payments as the prototype build progresses. The 1st payment was made in Q2 2021. Now that we have the Patent, we are continuing full force with the GET™ system build. This payment was the largest one, and we project delivery of this revolutionary supercritical GET system technology to the marketplace in early 2023."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

