Anon: Is Anonymity a social trend in 2022? Definitely 'Yes'!

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 New conscious anonymous social network Anon has just launched in 20 countries, including USA and Canada.

Anon. This social network is on the bright side of anonymity. (PRNewswire)

The main app's idea is to connect content creators all over the world and provide users with multifunctional tools for the best experience in the non-judgemental digital environment. It has been developed for the most sophisticated and demanding users.

Anon stands for the idea that anonymity and openly posting are the keys to honest communication. The international team has been working for 3 years to create a safe digital space, where users can feel confident and not be afraid to express his/her/their unique personality.

Anon is called a "Conscious social network for creative people" because of the following features:

Users can choose to be totally anonymous or to create content under their real names Anon respects user's privacy and doesn't gather the private data

The app gives a voice to everyone regardless of social status, gender etc. Anon's creators have a strong belief that every person is talented and deserves to be heard. Users can connect with like-minded people, build communities, ask anonymously the most important questions and discuss what really matters.

Furthermore, the uncomfortable personal questions or social issues should be discussed in a non-violent and safe digital space like Anon. The app has a unique feature called "Creatlons". It is very similar to casual challenges, but creatlons demand the user's creativity, honesty and community-minded attitude.

Users have already chosen the bright side of anonymity on Anon and the app's mission is to give an opportunity to as many people as possible to try the beauty of freedom of speech and the quality of content.

About Anon:

The idea of the company was born in Miami, when friends and future co-founders walked in Wynwood and literally breathed art and freedom. They have already been known as world famous content creators, but were burnt out of the social networks and tired of "are you good enough to show this?" environment. The common social networks' algorithms have a bad influence on people's lives (from personal data leakages to mental health issues). So the major research had been done and the founders fortunately found the best solution to create the new social network that is completely different from the existing ones.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anon