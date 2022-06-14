Tally Technology closes $4m funding round led by Acies Investments

Capital funds regional expansion and development of Fan Engagement Platform that builds direct relationships between sports fans, professional team, leagues and global consumer brands

Investment led by Acies Investments

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tally Technology ( www.playtally.com ), the premier global fan engagement platform, today announced the closing of its oversubscribed $4 million Series Seed funding round.

Credit: Fast Company, February 10, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The financing was led by Acies Investments, an industry-dedicated venture fund to the sports wagering, sports technology, iGaming and esports industries.

Tally Technology was founded in 2018 as a free-to-play prediction game for brands, professional sports teams, leagues, and media platforms seeking a turnkey fan engagement platform. As part of the natural game play, Tally is building a database of unique users and gathering data on those users' gaming, wagering, brand preferences, consumer spending and other insights.

Over the past four years, Tally has recorded over 20 million predictions from unique users across North, Central and South America. It is the fan engagement platform choice of some of the biggest names in sports, including the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, St Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, CONCACAF, Ceara, and Atlético MG.

With the closing of the Series Seed investment, Tally will continue to invest in its data platform, expand its operations, and build out a wider variety of game types.

Brad Vettese, CEO of Tally, said: "Each year almost $50 billion is spent globally on sports sponsorship with little way to measure the brands' resonance, and no real accountability in its ability to build a sustainable, valuable relationship with fans. Tally builds that critical bridge.

"By connecting brands directly to fans, we enhance engagement for some of the world's most prestigious sports entities and brand sponsors, like AmBev, who can now leverage their first party data to build and own direct, one-to-one relationships with their beer consumers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Acies Investments who have great experience within sports technology and sports betting. They will be a major asset as we continue to grow and help our partners build stronger and more engaged audiences."

Dan Fetters, Co-Founding Partner and Co-CIO of Acies, said: "We are excited to partner with Brad and the Tally team who have created an exceptional system of fan engagement and data management that goes well beyond the simple prediction games of the past.

"We recognize that North American sports betting operators are the primary audience for this rich fan data, but the addition of sponsors looking for meaningful activation on a global basis is truly game changing."

About Tally Technologies

Tally, co-founded in 2018 by Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson, is a fan engagement and consumer data platform company that collects and segments consumer data for its team, federation, broadcast and brand partners using white-label mobile platforms. Its partners utilize this data to increase sponsorship and direct revenue through providing customized goods and services to their fanbase without the cost of social media marketing.

About Acies Investments

Acies Investments is a venture capital fund that specializes in partnering and funding companies in the sports betting, iGaming, esports and sports technology industries. The firm was founded in 2020 by Dan Fetters, Edward King, Chris Grove and Jim Murren, who together have over a century of combined experience as operators, entrepreneurs, deal makers and investors.

