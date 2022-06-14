Stream Realty Partners Promotes Dallas-Fort Worth Executive Managing Director To Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners has promoted the Executive Managing Director of its Dallas-Fort Worth market to serve as the firm's next Chief Operating Officer.

Stream Realty Partners (PRNewswire)

"Blake is a forward-thinking, empathetic leader who understands the values and culture of Stream."

In his new role as COO, Blake Kendrick will help drive alignment, process, and profitability across the company's 14 markets while continuing to manage the Dallas and Fort Worth operations. He will work alongside President Chris Jackson on the firm's vision and growth strategy, which includes plans to continue expanding across new markets and business lines. Kendrick will transition into the new role over the next few months as current COO Liz Sheff prepares to retire in July after more than 12 years at Stream and 32 years in the commercial real estate industry.

Among Kendrick's top priorities are ensuring that infrastructure will handle the firm's projected growth while maintaining and highlighting its distinct culture with strategic internal and external messaging across all business lines.

"Blake is a forward-thinking, empathetic leader who understands the values and culture of Stream," Jackson said. "He's trusted and respected by all our leaders and, most importantly, by the people he will be working closely with to guide our growth and success. I'm looking forward to seeing him build on the successes of Liz and her team while finding new ways to serve our employees and customers."

Kendrick joined Stream as a member of the Dallas industrial team after graduating from Texas A&M University in 2006 with a master's degree. During his tenure, he has held several leadership positions across the company in addition to being one of the top industrial brokers in the DFW market.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with integrated offerings in leasing, property management, tenant representation, development, construction management, investment sales, and investment management services. Headquartered in Dallas, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, the company has grown to a staff of more than 1,100 professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $5.8 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

Media Contact: Brian Medricka, 214-560-3033, brian.medricka@streamrealty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stream Realty Partners, L.P.