SMITH+NEPHEW SHARES NEW RESEARCH THAT ESTIMATES 3.5 BILLION HOURS OF NURSE TIME COULD BE RELEASED BY 2030 THROUGH SHARED WOUND CARE AND USE OF LONG-WEAR ADVANCED FOAM DRESSINGS

SMITH+NEPHEW SHARES NEW RESEARCH THAT ESTIMATES 3.5 BILLION HOURS OF NURSE TIME COULD BE RELEASED BY 2030 THROUGH SHARED WOUND CARE AND USE OF LONG-WEAR ADVANCED FOAM DRESSINGS

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announces the publication of a new peer-reviewed article in Wounds International. The article proposes that an estimated 3.5 billion hours of nursing time could be released globally by 2030 if shared care approaches between nurses and patients are adopted in chronic wound care alongside long-wear advanced foam dressings1.

Smith+Nephew's ALLEVYN Life Foam Dressing (PRNewswire)

Accelerated by COVID-192, the global shortage of nurses is estimated to be as high as 10.6 million by 20303. Facing an increasing number of patients with chronic wounds4, many nurses are adapting their practice to optimise the use of their time and potentially enhance patient experience2.

The article introduces a mathematical model that estimates how many working hours could be released if community nurses offer patients with chronic wounds the choice of long-wear advanced foam dressings within a shared care approach, where clinically appropriate1.

Shared care is the clinical practice of involving patients in the ongoing delivery of care, whilst supported and guided by a clinician. Patients with chronic wounds may be encouraged to take greater responsibility over dressing changes, lifestyle and nutrition factors, and monitoring and reporting5. The success of shared care is evidenced in other chronic conditions such as diabetes6, stoma management7 and incontinence8.

"Shared care does not mean less care for the patient, rather it is an alternative approach that involves patients in their own wound care, empowering individuals to monitor and change wound dressings at their convenience and regain independence" added Zena Moore, Professor of Nursing and Head of the School of Nursing & Midwifery and Director of the Skin Wounds and Trauma Research Centre, Royal College of Surgeons, University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ireland.

The 3.5 Billion Hours Time Release Model was created from published figures on the global nursing workforce and chronic wound burden. These data were combined with clinical efficiency evidence for long-wear advanced foam dressings. The publication's findings indicate that there is an opportunity for nurses to reallocate more than 433 million hours of clinical time globally per annum, time that is currently spent on potentially unnecessary chronic wound care1,9. This equates to an estimated global opportunity of 3.5 billion hours by 20301.

ALLEVYN™ LIFE Foam Dressings complement a shared wound care approach by enabling nurses and patients to support undisturbed healing. The dressings are designed to be left in-situ for 5 to 7 days10–12, manage exudate with visible change indicators 13–17 and are comfortable to wear.13,15.

As nurses around the world move to adopt shared care practices in chronic wound management, implementation support will be needed. This includes access to long-wear advanced foam dressings, tools to identify patient suitability for shared wound care, and nurse-led education and resources.

Cathy Dalene, SVP Global Marketing, Advanced Wound Management, Smith+Nephew said "Many nurses who treat patients with chronic wounds are encouraging greater patient involvement. Smith+Nephew is committed to helping clinicians develop best practice whilst adopting this increasingly common care approach. This article quantifies the opportunity many nurses have identified; an opportunity to update wound care practice, reduce pressure on nurses and empower patients to be more self-sufficient."

This article is the first of a series of work published by nursing experts in Wounds International, discussing the potential benefits of shared wound care and strategies for implementation.

A range of #WoundCareShared resources including a patient discussion guide and research papers can be found at woundcareshared.com

References

Moore Z, Loney A, Probst S, et al. 3.5 billion hours of nurse time released by 2030: Potential efficiency gains from shared care and long-wear advanced foam dressings. Wounds International. 2022;13(2):10-16. Sen CK. Human Wound and Its Burden: Updated 2020 Compendium of Estimates. Advances in Wound Care. 2021;10(5):281-292. Ageing Well? Policies to Support Older Nurses at Work.; 2020. Accessed May 19, 2022 . December 9 2020.pdf Buchan J, Catton H, Shaffer FA..; 2020. Accessed https://www.icn.ch/sites/default/files/inline-files/Ageing ICNM Report2020.pdf Guest JF, Fuller GW, Vowden P. Cohort study evaluating the burden of wounds to the UK's National Health Service in 2017/2018: Update from 2012/2013. BMJ Open. 2020;10(12):1-15. Moore Z, Kapp S, Loney A, et al. A tool to promote patient and informal carer involvement for shared wound care. Wounds International. 2021;12(3):86-92. USC University of Southern California . What Does Self-Care Mean for Individuals With Diabetes? Accessed May 19, 2022 . https://nursing.usc.edu/blog/self-care-with-diabetes/ . What Does Self-Care Mean for Individuals With Diabetes? Accessed di Gesaro A. Self-care and patient empowerment in stoma management. Gastrointestinal Nursing. 2012;10(2):19-23. Spinks J. Self care in urinary incontinence. SelfCare. 2011;2(6):160-166. Joy H, Bielby A, Searle R. A collaborative project to enhance efficiency through dressing change practice. Journal of Wound Care. 2015;24(7):312, 314-317. Smith+Nephew. Wound Model Testing of New ALLEVYN Life Gen2 Wcl Dressing Using Horse Serum at a Flow Rate Modelling That of a Moderately Exuding Wound.; 2016. Smith+Nephew. Product Performance of Next Generation ALLEVYN Life Internal Report.; 2016. Lisco C. Evaluation of a new silicone gel-adhesive hydrocellular foam dressing as part of a pressure ulcer prevention plan for ICU patients. In: WOCN.; 2013. Rossington A, Drysdale K, Winter R. Clinical performance and positive impact on patient wellbeing of ALLEVYN Life. Wounds UK. 2013;9(4):91-95. Stephen-Haynes J, Bielby A, Searle R. The clinical performance of a silicone foam in an NHS community trust. Journal of Community Nursing. 2013;27(5):50-59. Simon D, Bielby A. A structured collaborative approach to appraise the clinical performance of a new product. Wounds UK. 2014;10(3`):80-87. Smith+Nephew. Simulated Wound Model Testing of ALLEVYN Life and Mepilex Border. Internal Report.; 2012. Smith+Nephew. Subjective comparison of masking ability of the New ALLEVYN LIFE versus Current ALLEVYN LIFE by Healthcare Professionals. Internal Report. 2016;DS/16/061/.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

Smith & Nephew logo. (PRNewsFoto/Smith & Nephew) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc