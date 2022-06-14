Edge Impulse named a 2022 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing by Gartner®

A Cool Vendors™ report by Gartner focuses on analyzing 3 to 5 lesser-known, emerging vendors that offer potentially disruptive products or services.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has named Edge Impulse as one of the 2022 Cool Vendors in the quickly growing sector of edge computing.

edgeimpulse.com (PRNewswire)

"Being named a Gartner Cool Vendor is a huge honor for us at Edge Impulse," said CEO and co-founder Zach Shelby .

The annual Cool Vendor report evaluates companies offering technology or services that are innovative, impactful, and/or intriguing. Cool Vendor selections must be founded within the past 10 years and have an annual revenue of less than $100 million. Gartner analysts further look at aspects such as use of technology, transformative nature, newness, and business model to make their picks.

The report states that "Edge computing remains a complex, highly diverse trend — but significant progress toward simplification and layered solutions has been made over the past year."

Edge Impulse's development platform guides developers through the entire process of collecting and structuring datasets, designing ML algorithms with ready-made building blocks, validating the models with real-time data, and deployment of the fully optimized production ready result to an embedded target.

"Being named a Gartner Cool Vendor is a huge honor for us at Edge Impulse," said CEO and co-founder Zach Shelby. "We feel it further highlights edge computing as a key emerging technology, confirms our position as a leader, and validates our efforts to democratize ML deployments for all developers and enterprises, allowing them to build more innovative products faster."

Gartner® and Cool Vendors™ are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is the leading machine learning platform, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more ML products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. The Edge Impulse platform provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced ML with streaming data. With over 40,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edge Impulse