COOKIE DOUGH LOVERS REJOICE: TWIX® COOKIE DOUGH IS COMING

TWIX® will be giving away 1,000 exclusive first taste samples of new flavor, months before it hits shelves later this year

NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TWIX®, a proud part of the Mars family of brands, announced a brand-new, irresistible flavor to its lineup: TWIX Cookie Dough. The new flavor pairs the classic TWIX cookie bars with a creamy cookie dough-flavored layer, sprinkled with delicious chocolate cookie bits, all coated with milk chocolate.

While TWIX and cookie dough lovers will have to wait until December to officially get their hands on the delicious new flavor, TWIX has announced that the brand will be giving away 1,000 exclusive first taste samples to Mars candy fans in celebration of National Cookie Dough Day on Tuesday, June 21.

Once the countdown hits zero, the first 1,000 fans to visit twix.com/cookiedough on National Cookie Dough Day and enter their information will receive exclusive first samples of TWIX Cookie Dough – but they will need to be quick. The first taste giveaways will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis only.

"Mars is thrilled to announce TWIX Cookie Dough as our newest flavor innovation," said Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. "TWIX Cookie Dough is the perfect mashup of two fan favorites – our classic TWIX bar and the nostalgic flavors of cookie dough – all wrapped into one. We're looking forward to making superfans happy with an exclusive first taste now, in celebration of National Cookie Dough Day, and then to sharing TWIX Cookie Dough with all fans when it hits shelves later this year."

Beginning today, fans can also visit twix.com/cookiedough to sign up for an email reminder to revisit the site on June 21 for their chance to claim their exclusive first taste of TWIX Cookie Dough. Those that are successful will receive a confirmation email letting them know when to expect their delicious prize.

TWIX Cookie Dough will be available nationwide beginning December 2022 in Single Size (1.36 oz per bar), Share Size (2.72 oz per bar) and a Minis Stand Up Pouch (9.7 oz per pouch).

Fans can visit twix.com/cookiedough for more information on the giveaway, full redemption details and terms of use. Offer is subject to limitations. Please join in on the conversation by following @TWIX on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and using #TWIXCookieDough, or visit us at TWIX.com.

