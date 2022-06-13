T. ROWE PRICE PUBLISHES EXPERT TIPS FOR RETIREMENT SAVERS DURING MARKET VOLATILITY

BALTIMORE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, has published tips for retirement savers to consider during recent market volatility. The combination of a global crisis and a challenging economic future is leading even experienced investors to take a second look at their investment portfolios. Key tips for retirement investors to consider during this uncertainty include:

It is nearly impossible to accurately predict short-term movement in the market. Jumping into and out of equities could jeopardize a long-term investment plan . Instead of taking money out of the stock market, sticking to a long-term plan is generally the best move

Establishing the proper asset allocation and diversifying investments can help mitigate the impact of volatility to a portfolio

Investors can consider reducing the number of decisions they have to make by automating their investments

"These are challenging times for many people," said Judith Ward, CFP®, thought leadership director at T. Rowe Price. "If investors control the important things, such as how much to save and spend, and position their investments to balance short-term volatility with long-term growth, they can give themselves the best chance to achieve a comfortable retirement."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.40 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , Instagram , or Facebook .

View original content:

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.