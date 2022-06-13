SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS APPOINTS DISCOVER THE WORLD AS GENERAL SALES AGENT FOR SALES AND MARKETING REPRESENTATION IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --South African Airways (SAA), the national carrier of South Africa, has appointed Discover the World, a global leader in tourism and airline representation, as its general sales agent (GSA) in the United Kingdom. Effective 1 June 2022, Discover the World will be assuming responsibilities for sales and marketing representation for South African Airways in the United Kingdom.

Discover the World's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Discover the World Marketing) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

South African Airways will be closing its regional office in London on 31 July 2022, where it has maintained a strong presence with customers and the travel trade for over 70 years. While SAA has temporarily suspended flights to UK and Europe, due to the pandemic and its business restructuring, Discover the World's appointment will ensure the airline's favorable brand reputation is maintained in the market and will provide continued engagement with travel trade and corporate partners in developing further business opportunities.

Travel Advisors can contact South African Airways for sales assistance and support via email at: tradesupport@flysaa.com or for group bookings at groupsales@flysaa.com . For reservations and information, customers can visit www.flysaa.com or call South African Airways at +44 1224 015059 in the UK.

About South African Airways

South African Airways (SAA) is the national carrier of South Africa and serves destinations within South Africa and across the African continent with a modern fleet of Airbus aircraft. It is a member of the largest international airline network, Star Alliance, which offers Voyager members the opportunity to earn and redeem travel awards to over 1,900 destinations worldwide. SAA's core business is the provision of passenger airline and cargo transport services together with related services, which are provided through SAA and its wholly owned subsidiaries: SAA Technical and Air Chefs, the catering entity of SAA. SAA's world-class service and warm South African hospitality demonstrates its commitment to our customers and is recognized with numerous awards for operational and customer service excellence.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com , or call (480) 707-5566.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discover the World