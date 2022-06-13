Freedom Mortgage Kicks Off 10th Anniversary of the Rucksacks to Backpacks Campaign

Company encourages everyone to join fundraiser to provide children of military families with school supplies

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage , one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and the top VA and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021, announced the start of its annual Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign to provide school supplies for the children of active-duty military, National Guard members, and Reservists. Money raised from the campaign, now in its 10th year, will enable children in grades K-8 to pick the school supplies they need at distribution events through nine USO (United Service Organizations) centers across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Mortgage Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Join Freedom Mortgage's fundraiser to provide school supplies to children of military families via the USO.

"It is very fulfilling to support the USO and give back, especially when we see the excitement and smiles while children pick up their school supplies," said Stanley C. Middleman, president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "We are so proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Freedom Mortgage Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign and provide necessary supplies to thousands of students from military families so they will be ready for a new school year."

Money raised from the fundraiser will benefit USO locations across the U.S., including Arizona, southern and central California, northern Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Washington, DC, Baltimore, South Carolina, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas.

Each USO will provide the most-needed back-to-school supplies from the money raised and distribute them locally this July and August to meet the needs of their military communities. Since the start of the Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign, Freedom Mortgage has donated nearly 22,000 backpacks and over 57,000 school supplies, including pens, notebooks, and folders.

"We are grateful to Freedom Mortgage for their support and partnership with the USO," said USO Northeast Region President Rebecca Parkes. "Together, we bring great joy to military kids and families across the United States as they get ready for a great start to the school year. The USO thanks the employees, customers, and leadership of Freedom Mortgage for their support of service members and their families."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Freedom Mortgage gathered school supplies through collection bins placed throughout the company's offices across the country. In 2020, the company switched to a virtual campaign in which employees purchased backpacks and school supplies online and shipped them directly to individual USO centers. Backpacks were then assembled and distributed at drive-through events at each location.

Last year, Freedom Mortgage only accepted monetary donations and allocated the funds to USO centers to purchase the most needed school supplies. This year, the company will continue to accept monetary donations and also offer employees in three states the option to drop off school supplies in collection bins in their offices.

Freedom Mortgage invites everyone to join in and make an online donation to the Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign (which runs until July 15) to enable USO centers to purchase the exact items that children in their communities need by visiting one.bidpal.net/fmrucksacks22/browse/donation.

Click here to see a short video highlighting this year's fundraiser and moments from the Rucksacks to Backpacks program over the years.

Team Freedom Cares provides Freedom Mortgage employees, family members, friends and customers with opportunities to support their local communities as well as veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families. For more information, visit www.teamfreedomcares.org.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/services, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage was the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021 (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2021) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2021, Freedom Mortgage was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces as well as Top Workplaces USA. Additionally, the company recently joined the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for being recognized for the seventh time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit Freedom Mortgage.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION CONTACTS:

Audrey Shapiro

856-380-9073

Audrey.Shapiro@FreedomMortgage.com

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968

Ellen.Longo@FreedomMortgage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation