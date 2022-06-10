Webster Appoints Vikram Nafde to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that Vikram Nafde has been appointed to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer in charge of Information Technology. As a member of Webster Bank's Executive Management Committee (EMC), Vikram is responsible for the strategy and execution of all Webster technology, including cybersecurity, data strategy and tech innovation.

Vikram Nafde, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer (PRNewswire)

"Vikram is a dynamic leader with extensive experience in large-scale digital transformation that will be instrumental as we deliver enhanced technology initiatives to our clients and colleagues," said Luis Massiani, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Nafde joined Webster in 2020 as Senior Vice President, Head of Software Engineering, Digital Delivery and Agility, shaping and leading all aspects of the Bank's software development and the rollout of the Scaled Agile operating model. Prior to joining Webster, Vikram held a variety of technology leadership roles with Bridgewater Associates, GE Asset Management, Genpact, and Starwood.

A resident of Darien, Connecticut, Nafde earned his Electrical Engineering degree from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology and an MBA in Finance and IT from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across differentiated lines of business including, Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions, well as Banking as a Service and BrioDirect. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with more than $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

