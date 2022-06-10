SpinaFX Medical to Exhibit at Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting

Company's medical advisor will present the SIR 2022 Abstract of the Year

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Minimally invasive image-guided therapy company, SpinaFX Medical Inc. (SpinaFX), today announced it will exhibit at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston, MA, June 11-16, at booth 414. Dr. Alexis Kelekis, medical advisor to SpinaFX, will present the results of a research study on which he was the lead author, recently published in The Spine Journal, on the effectiveness of intradiscal oxygen-ozone treatment compared to microdiscectomy for contained lumbar disc herniation with radiculopathy. This study has been recognized by SIR as one of the 2022 Abstracts of the Year.

SpinaFX Medical Inc. (CNW Group/Spinafx medical inc) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to meet with some of the world's leading interventional radiologists to discuss innovations in minimally invasive, image-guided care and share our recent progress and momentum at SpinaFX," said Jeff Cambra, SpinaFX CEO. "We look forward to Dr. Kelekis' presentation and celebrate the study's findings, which have the potential to benefit both patients and providers by addressing a significant gap in the continuum of care for the millions suffering from back pain."

"I am thrilled that Dr. Kelekis will share the findings of our skilled research team at SIR's Annual Scientific Meeting," said Dr. Kieran Murphy, SpinaFX Chief Medical Officer and co-author of the recognized study. "The technology used in this randomized control trial holds great promise for patients struggling with contained herniated lumbar disc pain and it is an honor to have this research recognized by such a prestigious and well-respected organization."

Dr. Alexis Kelekis will present the results of his study on Wednesday, June 15, at 10:40 a.m. during Closing Plenary.

As an exhibitor during the meeting on June 11-16, SpinaFX will offer attendees the opportunity to discuss the study results and their implications with Drs. Kelekis and Murphy, learn more about SpinaFX and its goal to help develop minimally invasive, image-guided treatment options, and provide input on developing technology with the potential to redefine the treatment of contained herniated discs. Visit SIR's website to learn more about the Annual Scientific Meeting.

About SpinaFX



Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, SpinaFX is a treatment solution and technology company bringing innovative, minimally invasive image-guided treatments to patients with back pain due to contained herniated discs.

Forward-Looking Statement



This news release contains predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", which are made as of the date of this news release or as of the effective date of information described in this release, as applicable. The forward-looking statements address such anticipated events or occurrences which may include economic factors, industry trends, market demand, and corporate performance and profitability. Forward-looking statements are often identified through words or expressions including "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

All forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by, and information currently available to SpinaFX's management team. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution any person reviewing this news release not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Neither SpinaFX nor its representatives undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by SpinaFX or its representatives or on behalf of either of them, except as may be required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spinafx medical inc