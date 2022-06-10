Sotheby's International Realty Prevails in REAL Trends "The Thousand" Top Individual Sales Volume Category

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that once again it is the most represented real estate brand on the 2022 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Individuals by Sales Volume list. The rankings represent the brand's unparalleled network of luxury agents, accounting for nearly 20% of the Individuals by Sales Volume category. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2021 annual sales volume and transaction sides.

Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewswire)

"Once again, Sotheby's International Realty agents continue to outperform the industry," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "In 2021, the brand achieved a global sales volume of US$204 billion – a more than 33% increase year-over-year, significantly outpacing NAR¹. These rankings show that more luxury agents who transact at the high-end are affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty than any other brand, and it recognizes their many accomplishments during another historic year. I am proud to work alongside the best in the business."

On the 2022 list, Sotheby's International Realty claimed 43 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends individual sales volume category.

2022 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):

Top Agents by Sales Volume

Chris Adlam

Ralph Arias

Scott Aurich

Serena Boardman

Binkan Cinaroglu

Lisa Cregan

Dan Dockray

Robert Dullnig

Andrew Ernemann

Carrie B. Goodman

Harald Grant

Eric Iantorno

Brad Kappel

Chris Klug

Michael LaPay

Eric Lavey

Mary Lee

Ginger Martin

Michael Martinez

Leslie McElwreath

Chandra Miller

Beate V. Moore

Craig Morris

Todd Peter

Russell Post

Bridget Ramey

Michael Rankin

Garrett Reuss

Hillary Ryan

Joseph Sabeh

Linda Sansone

Tara Shapiro

Tina Shone

John Shroyer

Wendy Storch

Darlene Streit

Alexis Tarumianz

Tyler Thomas

Jorge Uribe

Karen Van Arsdale

Christian Wach

Kumara Wilcoxon

Lea Williams

Top Teams by Sales Volume

Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty

Bisignano Group

CAIN Group

Canning Properties Group

Dreyfus Group

Echelberger Group

Gregg Lynn Team

Huff/Vaughn/Sassi

Luxury Property Group

Michelle Thomas Team

Private Client Group

Stanfield Real Estate Group

The Behr Team

The Field Team

The Power of 4

The Waterfront Team

Tom Evans Real Estate

Top Agents by Transactions

Binkan Cinaroglu

Anne Lusk

Darlene Streit

Top Teams by Transactions

Michelle Thomas Team

The complete "The Thousand" top real estate professionals list can be found on REAL Trends' website, www.realtrends.com.

¹Copyright ©2021 "Existing Home Sales." NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission. January 20, 2022, https://cdn.nar.realtor/sites/default/files/documents/ehs-12-2021-overview-2022-01-20_0_0.pdf

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 78 countries and territories worldwide, including 51 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT:

Melissa Couch

973-407-6142

melissa.couch@sothebys.realty

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty