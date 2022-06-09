CRN Recognizes Ricoh on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

EXTON, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ricoh IT Services to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

Ricoh's Digital Services Center continues to help its customers create new hybrid, borderless work experiences by delivering cloud solutions that unlock the value of information essential for modern workforces. Over the past year, Ricoh enabled organizations to enhance work experiences with its portfolio of cloud and security solutions, aimed at providing companies with peace of mind when it comes to security challenges. With Ricoh, organizations can navigate changing post-pandemic priorities that have dramatically shifted to meet evolving customer needs.

"This recognition from CRN validates Ricoh's strategy of developing and delivering a robust managed IT services portfolio that supports customers' wide range of IT technology and service needs," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh North America. "Our technology solutions, such as Capture & Conversion Services and Claims Management Services help clients transform their IT approach to maximize efficiency and enable individuals to work more productively and digitally with cloud-connected workflow software and tools."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

