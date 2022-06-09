The Bloc Recruits Dora Rivera as EVP, Integrated Strategy

Rivera brings brand-building experience across a comprehensive spectrum of health verticals

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest addition to its team of health creative all-stars, The Bloc has recruited Dora Rivera as its newest EVP, Integrated Strategy. Rivera is the third major executive hire made by The Bloc since April, and her hire bolsters The Bloc's mission to redefine what health creative is capable of.

As EVP, Integrated Strategy, Rivera will be responsible for ensuring that the Bloc's talent, planning methodology, and tools are aligned with the agency's mission of building exceptional customer experiences. She will oversee strategy for several clients, and she'll manage a team that works across all business units in order to ensure The Bloc's competitive differentiation is present for each client.

Rivera has 18 years of brand-building experience that spans across a variety of categories and disease states, ranging from vision care to diabetes, oncology to depression, and birth control to urology. Her career has revolved around market research, cause-related marketing, branding, and strategic planning across all stages of the product life cycle. She has worked across different target audiences in order to successfully launch brands in the US and global markets.

"Aside from helping clients' businesses grow and succeed, what I value most in my role as a strategist is the human aspect of health and wellness," said Rivera. "The Bloc's motto 'Be Great To Do Good' and its campaigns such as Instant Doctor and The Call demonstrate that they too put this aspect of health at the forefront of all that they do. I'm proud to join an agency that so closely aligns with my values."

Rivera is the third executive to be hired by The Bloc this year. In April, The Bloc hired Christian Bauman as its CCO and selected Jay Appel for the newly-created role of Chief Digital Officer.

"This year, we've been investing heavily in talent," said Jennifer Matthews, The Bloc's President and CEO. "Dora is one of the most multi-talented and dedicated figures in the account planning and strategy world, and her experience fits in perfectly with our omnichannel capabilities."

