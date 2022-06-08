NASA Leadership to Advocate for Agency Missions at ESA Council Meeting

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will travel to Noordwijk, Netherlands, to participate in the ESA (European Space Agency) Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 15.

The event will be livestreamed at:

https://esawebtv.esa.int

ESA is one of NASA's key partners in science and exploration. Nelson and Melroy will address the heads of delegation from the 22 agencies that comprise ESA and advocate for continued, robust funding for NASA-ESA collaboration for the next three to five years, including for Artemis, Mars Sample Return, and Earth science missions.

At the ESA Council, NASA and ESA will also sign two agreements: a strategic partnership in Earth science and a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies on the Lunar Pathfinder mission.

Following their presentation to the ESA Council, Nelson, Melroy, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, and ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration David Parker will be available to meet with media, both in person and virtually, at 12:40 p.m. CEST (6:40 a.m. EDT).

https://blogs.esa.int/forms/esa-media-briefing-form

