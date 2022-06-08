ISIAH International and One World Products Take Next Steps Towards Commercializing its Carbon Credit Opportunities

Isiah Thomas and AMUNAFRO signed defining agreement that strengthens its partnership to create one of the largest land and carbon capture communities in the Western Hemisphere

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISIAH International, LLC and One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) (the "Company" and "OWP"), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, today announced that while attending a special joint U.S.-Colombian Embassy event in Washington, DC commemorating 200 years of diplomatic relations between Colombia and the United States, Mr. Isiah Thomas, OWP's Chief Executive Officer, met with AMUNAFRO's Executive Director, Mr. Jaime Asprilla, to move forward with plans to commercialize the vast carbon credit opportunities contained within its control of approximately 1.2 million acres of farmland in Colombia.

Mr. Thomas commented, "We are thrilled to report on our progress of assessing the development and commercialization of the inherent carbon credits that stem from our partnership with AMUNAFRO. We are exploring several strategies to manage and monetize largescale industrial hemp feedstock and create one of the largest land and carbon capture communities in the Western Hemisphere. As a reminder, industrial hemp, the non-intoxicating form of cannabis that grows to 13 feet in 100 days, is grown for fiber, cloth, oil, plastics, food and other purposes, making it one of the fastest CO2-to-biomass conversion tools available. Industrial hemp has been proven to absorb more CO2 per acre than any forest or commercial crop, making it the ideal carbon sink.

"Add these facts with our natural ability to cultivate three harvests per year in Colombia, we are very excited about the future of our Company and improving the lives of millions of Afro-Colombians and indigenous peoples," added Mr. Thomas. "As we continue to scale our operations in-country, we estimate that we should generate hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue per year from the sale of our carbon credits, excluding any revenue generated from actual sales of hemp products to customers."

While in Washington, DC, Mr. Thomas also met Ms. Reta Jo Lewis, Madam President and Chair of The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). EXIM is the official export credit agency of the U.S. and is an independent Executive Branch agency with a mission of supporting American jobs by facilitating the export of U.S. goods and services.

Mr. Thomas said, "I had a great meeting Madam Chair Lewis. She is very passionate about how EXIM unlocks financing solutions for U.S. companies competing around the globe. We found common ground in the fact that we are exporting industrial hemp processing and other equipment to Colombia and that EXIM helps businesses grow and create jobs through exporting. I look forward to our future discussions.

"Moreover, we continue to gain traction on our journey to expand our footprint in Colombia and are in various discussions to add additional acreage. Our vision is to provide carbon capturing hemp-based products and solutions for as many companies as imaginable across the world to improve upon their current carbon footprint and meet their short-term and long-term ESG and sustainability initiatives to the betterment of all humankind," concluded Mr. Thomas.

About Isiah Thomas and ISIAH International, LLC

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc., which invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

Mr. Thomas' business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com.

Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange's Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the recently announced Isiah International/One World Products/AMUNAFRO consortium controls approximately 1.2 million acres of land in Colombia focused on the licensed production of industrial hemp for integration into sustainable, carbon-reducing products made throughout the world. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/.

