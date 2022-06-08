Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests Harness the Power of Art and Independent Creators at Tribeca Festival to Ignite Action for Tree Equity

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests Harness the Power of Art and Independent Creators at Tribeca Festival to Ignite Action for Tree Equity

The award-winning whiskey unveils limited-edition "Art Barrels" and UnitedMasters Vinyl Collection available for purchase in support of Tree Equity

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning to Tribeca Festival for the fourth year in a row, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is collaborating with independent creators and artists to converge film, music and art to ignite conversation and action around its Tree Equity mission in partnership with American Forests.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey will be commissioning a collection of interactive art by New York muralist "ELLE StreetArt" and UnitedMasters independent artists to raise money for American Forests' Tree Equity program, ensuring everyone, everywhere can share in the benefits of trees.

"ART BARRELS" – Is a first-of-its-kind art installation in collaboration with top touring street artist, " ELLE StreetArt " to transform Bulleit's highly coveted bourbon barrels into unique artworks that will double as planters where Tribeca attendees can plant tree seedlings for Tree Equity. "ART BARRELS" will be stationed at key Tribeca Festival locations where festival goers can take part in seedling plantings - the first step in the tree planting process. The seedlings will then be cultivated and used in a future New York City tree planting, benefiting the local community for years to come. To date, Bulleit and American Forests have successfully planted one million trees, restoring more than 2,000 acres of US forest landscapes.



"LIMITED EDITION VINYL" – Bulleit Frontier Whiskey will host the opening night of the "Tribeca Music Lounge" to celebrate and support talented, up-and-coming independent artists. In honor of the artists taking the stage – Bulleit, in continued collaboration with independent music company UnitedMasters, will release a limited-edition run of vinyl featuring music from VIP showcase performers. The one-of-a-kind vinyl will include custom cover art by UnitedMasters artist, Chaz "ALLBLCK" Morgan.

"Like Bulleit, I try to push boundaries and experiment in everything I do, but especially when creating my art. I was really excited for the opportunity to use whiskey barrels as a new medium," says ELLE. "But more than that, I feel a responsibility to do good through my art. Nature holds tremendous value and needs protecting, which is why teaming up with Bulleit to raise awareness for Tree Equity was a no-brainer."

Following the festival, the limited-edition "ART BARRELS" and "LIMITED EDITION VINYL" will be available for purchase on Saatchi Art, the world's leading online gallery, with one hundred percent of proceeds going to American Forests to further its Tree Equity mission shared by Bulleit.

"Partnering with independent creators in art, music, and film is a powerful tool for enacting change, and Tribeca Festival has long been a forum for independent creators who push boundaries," said Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo North America. "By tapping into the intersection of art and sustainability, we're able to spread the powerful message of Tree Equity and give emerging artists a platform to showcase their craft."

Tribeca Festival ticket holders can stop by the Bulleit "ART BARRELS" installation to view Elle StreetArt's commissioned work and take part in seedling plantings June 9-12 from 4-9pm ET outside Brookfield Place, one of New York City's most dynamic building complexes along the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan.

For the first time ever, Tribeca Festival is introducing the "Tribeca Music Lounge," the newest addition to celebrating independent creativity in music for four days and nights of exclusive performances, special guest appearances and thought-provoking industry talks. On Thursday, June 9, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey will host the opening night of the Tribeca Music Lounge to celebrate and support talented, up-and-coming independent artists from UnitedMasters including Yvngph, Allurr, PIERI, Paloma Ford and more during a one-of-a-kind showcase of live performances.

Earlier this year Bulleit and Diageo and UnitedMasters launched " Independent(s) Exchange " to open new avenues for independent artists and brands to collaborate on multi-faceted partnerships. Powered by 1.5 million independent UnitedMasters artists, the Independent(s) Exchange allows Diageo to directly invest in the next generation of pioneering artists shaping tomorrow's pop culture.

Throughout the Tribeca Festival, ticket holders (21+) can visit Bulleit specialty bars at Spring Studios and Brookfield Place to enjoy delicious bespoke cocktails. As always Bulleit encourages adults 21+ to always drink responsibly. For more information and to stay up-to-date on its sustainability efforts follow @Bulleit on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT THE TRIBECA FESTIVAL

The Tribeca Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, gaming, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 21st year June 8 – 19, 2022. www.tribecafilm.com/festival

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

ABOUT AMERICAN FORESTS

American Forests, the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States, has been the pathfinder for creating healthy forests from coast to coast. The organization creates healthy and resilient forests in cities and large natural landscapes, that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. The organization is driven by the power of forests to address two of the most pressing issues of the day: slowing climate change and advancing social equity. American Forests advances its mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building. We envision a world in which the significant environmental, societal and economic benefits of forests are fully realized and equitably available to all people. Learn more at https://www.americanforests.org/ .

ABOUT UNITEDMASTERS

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.

Bulleit artist partner, ELLE Street Art, with Bulleit (PRNewswire)

ELLE Street Art creating Bulleit (PRNewswire)

Bulleit (PRNewswire)

Bulleit (PRNewswire)

ELLE Street Art creating Bulleit (PRNewswire)

Bulleit (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Diageo) (PRNewswire)

