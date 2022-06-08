BlackBerry Helps Channel Partners Tap Exploding Managed Security Service Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a number of enhancements to the BlackBerry Partner Program to help Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) capture the exploding demand among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for 24x7x365 Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services, a market which industry experts expect will grow from $22.45 billion in 2020 to $77.01 billion by 2030.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

BlackBerry's 2022 Threat Report found SMBs experience 11-13 attacks every day. Amidst this growing threat landscape, the company has significantly increased its MSSP focus, launching new marketing incentives, a global hiring campaign to boost partner support and a revamped curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources to aid overall go-to-market efforts.

Enhancements include:

Greater Cybersecurity Protection for Customers & More to Sell – New products and services now available to MSSPs include – New products and services now available to MSSPs include CylanceGUARD®, CylancePERSONA™, and CylanceGATEWAY™ . This will enable new service opportunities and help MSSPs secure their client environments.

Increased Support & Field Seller Alignment – Commitment to significantly increase the size of BlackBerry's channel team, doubling employee headcount in roles such as partner management, customer success and channel enablement to ensure partners have the technical and sales support to compete and win in the crowded EDR/XDR market. BlackBerry has also introduced seller compensation on MSSP deals to encourage field alignment and to embrace MSSPs as a critical route to market.

More Comprehensive Training – New BlackBerry Cyber Security Administrator (BCSA) technical training – aimed at MSSPs who will be configuring, managing, and troubleshooting BlackBerry UES products. Representing the next-generation evolution of the popular Cylance Security Professional Certification, the new program includes a blend of videos, instructor-led training, and online assessments on BlackBerry's industry-leading, AI-based, prevention-first solutions focused on preventing breaches before they happen.

Lucrative Marketing Incentives – Expanded the generous 'Protect and Earn' partner incentive program that rewards MSSPs for uncovering and closing net-new BlackBerry logos. Partners earn cash-based rewards which are determined by the qualifying closed deal's Total Contract Value, with no limits.

New Pricing – New flexible licensing and pricing options built to match the way MSSPs do business with customers.

New MSSP-focused aid in partner business development including demand generation & sales support via proposal-based marketing funds, case studies, strategic Go-To-Market engagement and access to inside sales resources.

The expanded investment and support for MSSPs comes following last month's joint warning from the Five Eyes Alliance of security authorities from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, highlighting an increase in malicious cyber activity targeting managed service providers (MSPs) and urging them to protect the IT supply chain with a fresh set of cybersecurity measures.

"With headline-grabbing hacks and a cybersecurity talent gap showing no signs of letting up, SMBs have never been more under-staffed or ill-prepared to meet the challenges posed by the continuously evolving threat landscape," said Colleen McMillan, VP, Global Channel Sales at BlackBerry. "Our top 20 MSSPs have grown more than 50 per cent year over year and demand for human threat experts is through the roof. To that end, BlackBerry is doubling down and increasing our focus on our MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success."

For more information on the BlackBerry Partner Program please visit www.blackberry.com/partners, drop by the BlackBerry booth (#5665) in the North Expo at RSA Conference 2022 or sign up for the newsletter here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited