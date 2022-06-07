Qrypt Announces Vaultree Partnership for Fully Encrypted Data Processing Using Quantum-Secure Encryption

New integration delivers future proof protection without key distribution, using a one-time pad proxy tunnel

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qrypt today announces at RSA a new integration of its Secure Proxy solution with Vaultree's fully encrypted data processing technology. This partnership incorporates Qrypt's unique key generation with a one-time pad proxy tunnel, to deliver everlasting key and data security in Vaultree's SDK. The partnership makes fast, future secure data processing in a cloud-first world possible.

Qrypt Logo (PRNewswire)

The Qrypt solution generates identical symmetric keys at multiple endpoints… without any distribution of the keys themselves over an insecure channel. Combined with one-time pads and a secure proxy tunnel, the Qrypt and Vaultree integration makes this OTP-protected data everlasting secure - mathematically proven safe against all known attacks, including future quantum computers.

According to Chris Schnabel, Qrypt Vice President of Product, "We are very pleased to partner with Vaultree's leading data protection solution to secure client data. The threat against data today is real. Adversaries are attacking key distribution and data transmission, harvesting keys and encrypted data. With Quantum Computing on the near horizon, critical business data is at risk. The Qrypt Key Generation solution, leveraging patented algorithms and peer-reviewed encryption techniques, permits identical keys to be securely generated at multiple endpoints eliminating the need for key distribution."

Tilo Weigandt, Vaultree Co-Founder and COO, said, "Vaultree provides fully encrypted data processing without compromising performance. Enabling processing of atomic portions of data, Vaultree integrates into any common technical enterprise stack with the highest use case variety. Our new partnership with Qrypt is another example of our commitment to remain at the very forefront of data protection for our clients."

Qrypt is available at RSA, contact Brian Glicklich at 818-867-9096 or Brian@Digitalstrategyltd.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qrypt