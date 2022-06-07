Prominent Legal Industry Consultant Toni Wells Joins Coston Consulting

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coston Consulting, a certified Black-owned business advisory firm devoted to helping clients expand their business, raise their profile, and advance their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, has announced that prominent law firm consultant, strategist, and professional performance coach Toni Wells has joined the firm as an Affiliate Partner.

Toni Wells (PRNewswire)

"We've collaborated closely with Toni over the years to help clients develop impactful programs to build community, foster inclusion, and hone their workforce's leadership and professional development skills," said Michael Coston, CEO of Coston Consulting. "Our work in the legal industry, specifically, has also involved developing innovative programs to help law firms and their affinity groups position diverse lawyers for success. I couldn't be more honored to welcome Toni to the team."

"Coston Consulting offers a truly authentic and fresh approach to supporting clients in the spaces of business strategy, professional development, and DEI," said Ms. Wells. "Our services are complementary, and our values are 100% aligned, so it makes for a very powerful offering in and beyond the legal sector. Our team's experience and expertise will undoubtedly produce amazing results for our clients."

Toni has more than 17 years of marketing and business development experience in the legal services industry. She coaches high-performing lawyers on business development, marketing, and leadership, and regularly partners with clients to design DEI strategies that facilitate expansion of client relationships and business opportunities.

As an Affiliate Partner of Coston Consulting, Toni will continue serving as CEO of Bespoke Marketing Partners and a strategic consultant to Diversity Lab, an innovative consultancy at the forefront of diversity and inclusion in the legal industry. Before launching her consulting practice, Toni held business development leadership roles at several prominent international AmLaw 100 law firms, including U.S. Business Development Director at Dentons, Associate Business Development Director at McKenna Long, and Client Relations Manager at Baker Botts. She earned a master's degree in marketing from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Maryland at College Park. Toni is an ACC-accredited coach through the International Coaching Federation and a Certified Everything DiSC® trainer.

For more information, please contact Ziare Patrick at zpatrick@costonconsulting.com or (866) 416-9971.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coston Consulting Corp.