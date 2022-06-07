Lean Solutions Group Welcomes Joaquin Oliveras as its New Chief Financial Officer

Expert Financial and Operations Executive Joins Lean Solutions Group

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce that Joaquin Oliveras has joined as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Oliveras previously served as senior vice president and CFO of PepsiCo Mexico Foods.

Oliveras is a proven senior corporate leader with extensive experience in finance, business strategy, and due diligence having served in positions of increasing responsibility as CFO of PepsiCo Latin American Beverages, CFO of PepsiCo Central and South American foods, and, more recently, CFO of PepsiCo Mexico foods. He has built a career supporting corporate strategy and development, multi-country financial objectives, and due diligence for several of the world's premier private equity funds and Fortune 500 businesses during eight years with PwC in New York.

"Joaquin's significant background as a financial leader and expertise in global markets make him an exceptional asset to Lean Solutions Group," said Robert Cadena, co-founder and CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "Experts who can leverage LSG's effective human resource outsourcing, sales approach and operational plan help our company expand into new, dynamic markets. Joaquin is a valuable addition to the team, and I'm pleased to welcome him to our organization."

Oliveras holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Universidad de la Republica in Montevideo, Uruguay, and graduated from Yale University with a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 7,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

