CYE Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

CYE Wins "Market Leader Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management" Award & Inbar Ries, CPO Wins "Top Women in Cybersecurity" in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE is proud to announce we have won the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

"Market Leader Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management & Inbar Ries, CPO- Top Women in Cybersecurity"

"We're honored to receive these two cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. This is a quickly growing space and we thank the panel of judges of leading infosec experts from around the globe for recognizing our impact as well as the leadership of Inbar Ries, our Chief Product Officer," said Reuven Aronashvili, CEO of CYE.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. CYE is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're excited to be a member of this group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa . We will proudly be displaying these trophies online together with the additional award we received at RSA.

About CYE

CYE's cybersecurity optimization platform enables businesses to visualize, quantify, and mitigate cyber risk so they can make better security decisions and invest in effective remediation. CYE combines technology with red team activity to deliver the most comprehensive organizational security assessments and contextual risk analysis and insights.

With headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and London, the company serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies in multiple industries around the world.

CYE is funded by investors including EQT Private Equity and 83North. Visit us at cyesec.com .

For more information, please visit www.cyesec.com

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

