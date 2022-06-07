AtWork Opens New Office in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Leading national staffing franchise expands national footprint with new location

HARRISONBURG, Va. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in Harrisonburg, Virginia, extending the company's overall reach in the eastern United States. The location is operated by Market Manager Frank McMillan and is located at 1807 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22802.

"We're so happy to see AtWork enter the Harrisonburg market under Frank's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking staffing professionals like Frank and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation."

Citing Harrisonburg's strong local economy and a desire to provide local businesses and candidates with an elevated hiring experience, McMillan is confident in the success of the new office.

"After 25 years in staffing and employment across Virginia and the U.S., I'm excited to get back solely to serving the Harrisonburg market," said McMillan. "My goal is to provide personalized attention for both job seekers and clients."

The new office will provide staffing services to the manufacturing, warehousing, and office/clerical industries facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 540-617-0082 or by visiting AtWork.com/Harrisonburg.

