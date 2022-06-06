Internova Travel Group Enhances Its Sustainable Travel Initiative

A new partnership with Sustainable Travel International brings awareness and carbon offset options to employees, advisors and clients worldwide

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of World Environment Day, Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world, today announced it is offering more sustainable solutions for employees, advisors and clients who are concerned about reducing and tracking their carbon footprint. The company has entered into a partnership with Sustainable Travel International to support travelers through their climate mitigation journey.

During the pandemic, Internova recognized the exponential growth in demand for practical resources to support carbon offsetting goals. Sustainable Travel International, a global organization with over 15 years of experience developing successful carbon offset programs for the travel industry, will therefore work with Internova to share expertise in sustainability education, carbon calculation and reporting. Clients will have access to target-setting consultation, tools and certified carbon offset options for highly vetted climate-protection projects.

Gabe Rizzi, President of Internova Travel Group, said:

"A more sustainable future will only become a reality if we all do our part. That's why we're taking this collaborative approach with Sustainable Travel International. Together, we will take the necessary steps to reduce our travel emissions while helping advisors, as well as corporate and leisure clients, do the same.

"Equally, our clients need accountability for their own travel plans. Partnering with Sustainable Travel International will allow us to equip our clients with information to make responsible travel choices."

Internova offers ethical, eco-conscious options to clients and works to promote travel to destinations that focus on visitor growth and sustainable economic expansion. The company also partners with suppliers with strong sustainability associations and certifications. The relationship with Sustainable Travel International represents the next phase of Internova's corporate social responsibility strategy "to connect the world through travel – sustainably, inclusively, and responsibly – to grow our business, protect our planet and enrich people's lives everywhere, one experience at a time."

Internova Travel Group's latest corporate social responsibility report can be found here.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About Sustainable Travel International

Sustainable Travel International is a mission-driven organization dedicated to protecting and conserving our planet's most vulnerable destinations. We are transforming tourism's impact on nature and people by working alongside local communities, engaging travelers and businesses in responsible practices, and strengthening destination management. Through our work, we aim to safeguard nature, combat climate change, and empower communities to preserve the integrity of destinations around the globe. For more information, visit www.sustainabletravel.org.

