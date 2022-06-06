Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Common Stock - RICK

HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who, during the period between December 13, 2016 and July 18, 2019, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and were injured thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

Please read this notice carefully, your rights will be affected by a class action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $2,200,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Alfred H. Bennett at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, United States Courthouse, Courtroom 8C, 515 Rusk Avenue, Houston, TX 77002, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 14, 2022 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form") can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.RCIHoldingsSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re RCI Hospitality Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, 1-866-274-4004.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form submitted online or postmarked no later than September 23, 2022 to the Claims Administrator. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than July 22, 2022 to the Claims Administrator, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than July 22, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, RCI, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP Kara M. Wolke, Esq. 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100 Los Angeles, CA 90067 (888) 773-9224 settlements@glancylaw.com -AND- Phillip Kim, Esq. THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, New York 10016 (212) 686-1060 pkim@rosenlegal.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re RCI Hospitality Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

866-274-4004

www.RCIHoldingsSecuritiesSettlement.com

By Order of the Court

View original content:

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP; The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.