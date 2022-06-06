Chubb Appoints Leigh Anne Sherman Specialty Officer of North America Commercial Insurance Business that Serves Middle Market Companies

Joseph Clabby announces retirement

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed Leigh Anne Sherman Specialty Officer for North America Middle Market, the company's commercial insurance business unit serving middle market companies in the United States and Canada. Currently, she serves as Division President of ESIS, a Chubb Company, and a leading third-party administrator. In her new role, Ms. Sherman will spearhead strategic efforts to ensure Chubb's distribution partners continue to have seamless access to the company's full suite of product offerings designed to help meet the needs of the company's commercial middle market account clients.

Ms. Sherman steps into the role most recently held by Joseph Clabby, who will retire from Chubb in July after more than three decades of service. Ms. Sherman will report to Ben Rockwell, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Middle Market. The appointment is effective immediately.

"We look forward to having Leigh Anne join Commercial Insurance," said Mr. Rockwell. "She has a proven track record in leading innovative organizations and driving results and will be able to leverage decades of insurance industry knowledge and experience in this new role."

Mr. Rockwell added, "Over the years, Joe has served the organization in a variety of leadership roles and has been instrumental in helping to grow our business. On behalf of Chubb's entire management team, we thank him for his many contributions and wish him all the very best during retirement."

Ms. Sherman has been with Chubb for 25 years. Prior to serving as head of ESIS, she served as Executive Vice President of Chubb's Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability business within the North America Financial Lines business. Throughout her tenure, Ms. Sherman has held progressive leadership roles throughout the Chubb organization.

Jim Shevlin succeeds Ms. Sherman as Division President of ESIS.

