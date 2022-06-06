Bedsure Releases a New Cooling Blanket That is Twice as Effective.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 18 million cozy customers served worldwide, releases a new upgrade to the well-received Bedsure Cooling Blanket to help customers beat the heat and stay cozy in the summer season.

Released in 2021, the original Bedsure Cooling Blanket was a revolutionary summer essential for customers suffering from hot and humid weather. Since its launch, the Amazon's Choice product has been highly received by hot sleepers and heavy sweaters nationwide.

With the 2022 upgrade, Bedsure aims to provide customers with even cozier relaxation, even during the most humid and hot summer days. The new bamboo-based cooling blanket now features the Q-Max technology and is twice as effective. In addition, a reversible design now incorporates viscose from bamboo that wicks away moisture and is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, which verifies the blanket to be free from harmful material.

Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Viscose from Bamboo

Twice as Effective

The all-new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Viscose from Bamboo now features the innovative Arc-Chill technology on its fabric. With an industry-doubling Q-Max value of 0.4, which is measures how soon the cooling sensation can be felt upon contact, this new upgraded Bedsure Cooling Blanket brings the chilly breeze in the summer immediately upon making skin contact, giving sleepers the ultimate cozy naps and sleep even during the most uncomfortable summer days and nights.

Reversible with Viscose from Bamboo

With the new viscose from bamboo and nylon blend fabric on the reversed side, the all-new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Viscose from Bamboo is now cool from both sides at different levels. The Q-Max 0.4 Cooling side of the blanket offers maximum cooling effect for those running hot or wanting to get cooler. The viscose from bamboo fabric on the reversed side is lukewarm, making it suitable for anyone looking for a lesser cooling sensation. The dual side nature makes this blanket a truly versatile addition to any household with hot sleepers year-round.

In addition, the viscose from bamboo on this blanket brings all the benefits of a bamboo viscose-based product into the all-new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Viscose from Bamboo, such as extra breathability and moisture-wicking.

Standard 100 by OEKO TEX

The natural viscose from bamboo that the new cooling blanket has incorporated is Standard 100 by OEKO TEX certified for being free from harmful materials, making it excellent for those with sensitive skin.

The all-new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Viscose from Bamboo comes with a heavenly hand-feel. The 100% premium polyester fabric is unprecedently soft and springy and provides a satisfying sensation on the skin of its wearers. In addition, this cooling blanket is silky and smooth, and its anti-static nature makes the blanket suitable for sunny heat and humid summer. Moreover, the new summer upgrade is extremely easy to care for as it is machine washable. Simply machine wash separately in a laundry bag on a gentle cycle with cool water and tumble dry low.

The Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Viscose from Bamboo comes in Blue and Grey variations and is available in four sizes, including Throw, Twin, Queen, and King size. Starting from as little as $27.99, the all-new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Viscose from Bamboo is already an Amazon's Choice item and is available for purchase immediately.

For more of Bedsure's summer lineup, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/BEDSURE/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E?ref_=ast_bln

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers in the US and Europe. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

View original content:

SOURCE Bedsure