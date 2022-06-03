Dreame Technology to Launch the D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop in June

BEIJING, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology ("Dreame"), a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances, is set to launch the new D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop this June, delivering a best-in-class configuration that unlocks even more possibilities for enhanced, customized cleaning.

The D10 Plus is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that represents a breakthrough in power and efficiency. Equipped with 4000Pa super suction, an anti-tangling rolling brush, and LiDAR navigation, it is far more powerful than other robot vacuums that share the same price point. Moreover, it offers up to 45 days of hands-off cleaning, ensuring a spotless home without the need to continuously check up on the machine.

"At Dreame Technology, we believe that technology helps create a healthier life," said Terry Tian, Head of Product Design at Dreame Technology. "This belief drives our strong focus on R&D, as we seek to continuously innovate and enhance the cleaning experience. We are thrilled to soon unveil the D10 Plus and its cutting-edge features to customers around the world, providing them with a state-of-the-art cleaning experience."

The D10 Plus was designed to level up cleaning. Its super suction enables it to sweep away large debris, fine particles, and pet hair with four levels of suction power. By turning on "Auto Boost mode" in the app, the machine will automatically increase the suction power when it encounters carpet, and it will reduce the suction power when returning to hard floors to reduce power consumption. Meanwhile, the integrated mop follows up by cleaning the floor, with three levels of water spray that allow it to target stubborn stains, footprints, and juice/coffee stains. The super-dense fiber cloth ensures even water distribution, and dries quickly.

With its automatic dust collection, the D10 Plus is perfect for families, especially those with pets. The intelligent system, boosted by a 2.5L large dust bag, enables hands-free cleaning. After each cleaning session, the D10 Plus then automatically returns to the dust collecting base to empty the dust box, and is able to clean independently like this for up to 45 days.

Moreover, the D10 Plus boasts an innovative double air channel design, one for blowing and the other for suction. This ensures that all dust – even those at the corners of the dust box and in the suction port – is effectively sucked in. Unlike the standard method of robot vacuum dust collection, which sees dust build up and need to be regularly cleaned, the double air channel design ensures the machine stays clean and always looks new. Moreover, its anti-tangling rolling brush easily eliminates long hair and pet hair. With these two powerful capabilities acting in conjunction, families can enjoy peace of mind and know that their house is meticulously maintained by the D10 Plus.

The D10 Plus also makes customized cleaning a possibility. Thanks to intelligent LiDAR navigation boosted by its highly-advanced SLAM algorithm, it provides fast scanning, dynamic and accurate mapping, and efficient route planning. Cleaning methods can also be tailored to surface characteristics. Moreover, with the app, users can enjoy advanced map features, including storing multiple maps, identifying restricted areas and key cleaning zones, and more.

The D10 Plus will be launched in markets around the world this June.

